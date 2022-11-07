The task just keeps getting tougher for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
After wasting a 17-0 third-quarter lead to Troy on Saturday, coach Michael Desormeaux’s club is now 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Sun Belt play with three games left in the regular season.
And the middle game is at Florida State.
That makes Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. ESPNU showdown with Georgia Southern at Cajun Field an absolute must win.
“We’ve got to turn the page,” Desormeaux said. “Sometimes that’s the best thing you can do, if you can get over it.”
The good news is both teams are in similar situations this week.
Although Georgia Southern is 5-4 and only needs one more win to get bowl eligible, both are hunting potential bowl spots and both are coming off agonizing losses.
While UL lost 23-17 to Troy, the Eagles led South Alabama 31-17 late in the third quarter only to lose 38-31.
“You can’t sit and sulk, but nobody really cares about our excuses for sure,” Desormeaux said. “The reality of it is we’ll even have what we want in the end, or we’ll have excuses why we don’t.”
Making the chore even more difficult is the injuries are beginning to mount.
The Cajuns played without the right side of the offensive line – Jax Harrington and Carlos Rubio – on Saturday and still found a way to rush for 203 yards against a top-notch defense.
During the game, a trio of defenders – linemen Jordan Lawson and Ja-Quane Nelson left the game early with injuries as did linebacker Kendre Gant – so their availability is in doubt for Thursday’s game.
“The injury attrition, you feel like it’s catching up to you,” Desormeaux said.
“The reality is we’ve got a game Thursday. We’re going to play and we need to go play well.”
Another issue of deep concern for the Cajuns is the kicking game. Kenny Almendares has missed three kicks over the past two weeks, including two against Troy on Saturday.
“The first one was tipped, which is something that you’ve got to get fixed,” Desormeaux said. “When it’s on tape, it’s going to happen again. They’re going to come at you again.
“You put something on tape, that what football is. You see it, you find it, you identify it and you find a way to get attack it.
It’s got to be fixed. To be honest with you, Southern Miss was a similar deal. We moved some things around and these guys attacked us again and got there.”
The second miss one was just missed.
“There is no excuse for that,” Desormeaux added. “Those are points and opportunities to get points and that can’t happen.
“We’re going to continue to chart, continue to kick. Kenny has outkicked every one else since he won the job. We’re going to need him to make field goals down the stretch. Certainly those field goals were huge the other night.”
The good thing in Desormeaux’s mind is his players continue to be focused.
Concerned about needing to motivate his team after Saturday’s rough loss, the Cajuns continued to stay focused in Sunday’s team meeting.
“This team impresses me more and more I think every week,” he said. “You walk into the team meeting room and they’re sitting in their chairs. They’ve got their pen and paper out, they’re locked in and ready to go. It’s business as usual.
“They know the way the game ended, a lot of things were preventable, a lot of things that we didn’t do very well in critical situations. They’re aware of it. We’re going to talk about how we can fix it.”