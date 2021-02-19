NEW ORLEANS – The UL Ragin’ Cajuns had about as many chances to win their season opener at Tulane on Friday as runners they left on base in the contest.
And that number was 10.
Instead, Tulane’s Luis Aviles somehow shook off going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts earlier in the game to deliver a two-run, two-out single to left with the bases loaded for a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Cajuns in 10 innings.
“I think the story of the day was we were a little too generous,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “We stranded too many runners and we gave up too many free passes.”
The two teams will play again at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve got short memories,” Deggs said. “We’ll come out tomorrow working to get better beforehand and be ready to get after it when they say, ‘Play ball.’ ”
The Cajuns had taken the 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th and easily could have had more. Connor Kimple singled with one out and advanced to second on a throwing error by reliever Justin Campbell, who then misplayed Ben Fitzgerald’s grounder to second base.
That brought Robert Price to the hill and he promptly hit Jonathan Brandon to load the bases.
Brennan Breaux drew a bases-loaded walk for the 2-1 lead. Drake Osborn had a change to put UL on easy street, but grounded into a 5-3 double play to end the threat.
That was eerily similar to the pickle UL reliever Connor Cooke got out of in the bottom of the seventh.
In the top of the seventh, Kimple smashed a two-out solo homer to left for a 1-0 Cajuns lead.
“He’s an explosive player that when he stays within himself, he has the ability to do some exciting things,” Deggs said of Kimple. “Him and TR (Tyler Robertson) both at the top of the lineup. I really like them one and two. I like our lineup. I thought we battled very well against one of the better arms (Braden Olthoff) you’re going to see. Not purely from a stuff standpoint, but from a pitchability and command – the kid can really pitch.”
Robertson also had two hits for the Cajuns, who struck out 11 times in the loss.
After southpaw Brandon Talley followed a lead-off double to Trevor Minder with two strikeouts, Cooke came on to pitch. Cooke walked the first three batters he faced to force in a run and then, just like Price, coaxed a weak grounder to third to escape further damage.
Cooke would rebound with five strikeouts over the next two innings, but then led off the 10th with back-to-back walks to the eight and nine hitters to give way to Jeff Wilson. Wilson got to two outs with the lead, but then walked Trevor Minder to loaded the bases for Aviles, who delivered the game-winner.
“The game actually played out the exact way we scripted it beforehand,” Deggs said. “We were going to go with Hayden (Durke) for five, hopefully get him to five. Then Talley to bridge to Cooke. Cooke’s been battling a groin, so we’re trying to stack pitch count up, because ultimately I want to start him. He’s got dominant stuff and he’s got the stuff to finish a game.
“We had gotten Jeff (Wilson) up in case we needed to bridge a couple of times, but I was wanting Cooke to finish the game right there. He was just running out of steam. We haven’t been able to stack his pitch count as high as we would like due to a couple of nagging injury. As far as the script, it played out exact. We were just a little too generous.”
Indeed. In addition to stranding 10 runners, UL’s pitching staff walked eight to spoil only allowing four hits in 9.2 innings and striking out 13.
“We’ve got to cash in,” Deggs said. “It’s early, the conditions are not ideal. I like the way we competed and fought. We’re a ground ball or fly ball or punchout away from winning the game.”
The loss also spoiled the debut of true freshman starter Durke, who allowed just one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings.
“He’s special,” Deggs said of Durke. “I think everybody saw that. I was very proud of him. He has a lot of poise and has an explosive fastball that’s got great tilt to it. It goes straight downhill and he has a wipe-out breaking ball. Today for him, fortunately, we were able to just pitch off the fastball.”