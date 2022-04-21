UL softball coach Gerry Glasco concocted this week-long spring break road trip through the Midwest to toughen up his Ragin’ Cajuns.
So far, his team is passing the test with a 6-0 record heading into this weekend’s Sun Belt series at Appalachian State, starting at 4 p.m. Friday in Boone, North Carolina.
“Sleeping in five states in a six-day period … it’s a little taxing on you,” Glasco said. “I don’t want it to be easy. I want the kids to learn … to take the hard path. That will develop the toughness that we’re going to need at the Sun Belt tournament.”
After sweep South Alabama on the road and then beating Illinois 4-2 in eight innings and Indiana 11-2, the Cajuns are 32-10 and now in sole possession of the Sun Belt top spot at 15-3. Appalachian State currently stands seventh at 25-18 and 7-9.
“The kids are doing a great job of hitting and manufacturing runs with two outs,” Glasco said. “That’s one thing they’ve been doing consistently well in the last month or so.”
UL showed toughness at the plate at Illinois. After the Illini got a lucky bounce off the third base bag with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, Alexa Langeliers delivered a two-out, two-run double to win it.
“That was a really good moment for our team and a really good growing moment,” Glasco said.
Earlier in that game, Sam Landry replaced Kandra Lamb in the second inning and got out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation without giving up a run.
“That was a really big moment for a really talented young pitcher to make a statement about who she is,” Glasco said.
UL has now developed three pitchers – Landry, Lamb and Meghan Schorman – all capable of pitching well on any given day.
“They all have things they do really well,” Glasco said. “It allows us to change momentum real quick in a game.”
Since starting out 16-8, UL has now won 16 of its last 18 games.
With so many things going the Cajuns’ way these days, the one obstacle is the knee injury to third baseman and leading hitter Jourdyn Campbell (.409, 8 HRs, 31 RBIs) sliding into third base Tuesday.
According to Glasco, Campbell isn’t available the rest of this week until being reevaluated.
“We’re going to have to reinvent ourselves again and play through some adversity,” he said.
The first option is Ari Quinones returning to third base, but Melissa Mayeux (.351, 5 HRs, 19 RBIs) provides versatility for numerous options.
“So really proud of the team,” Glasco said. “The season hasn’t been easy. It’s a normal softball season, which is always difficult no matter what. It’s never ever easy. It’s never smooth, but they’ve stuck with it and they just keep finding ways to win.
“What we’re finding out is different people can do different things.”