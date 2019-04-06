Injuries have always been part of football, but in the spring, they can really be crippling.

Some teams are even forced to alter their annual spring game format based on how long and serious that injury list gets.

Following Saturday’s second intrasquad scrimmage, UL coach Billy Napier read off a pretty long list of injured players the training staff’s been dealing this spring.

But don’t interpret that list as a negative sign, says the head coach.

“A lot of those guys have participated up until the last day or two,” Napier said. “It’s a product of we want practice to be difficult. It’s tough. It’s physical. It’s challenging. We’re going to get banged up a little bit. It’s the nature of the game.”

The other factor is it’s still just the spring.

“We’re right where we need to be,” Napier said. “We’re not as banged up as we were last year at this time, if that’s any indication. We’re bigger, faster, stronger and practice is more competitive, so we’re going to have some of this stuff.

“We don’t play tomorrow or in a week. If we were getting ready to play a game in a week, I’d probably be a little more nervous.”

Napier also explains that many of the injuries are part of an offseason, even if the spring football session didn’t exist.

“We played 14 football games last year and the second half of the year, it was very competitive,” Napier said. “These guys were putting it on the line and some of these wrists and shoulders were just a product of a very competitive year. That’s what you do. You fix those things in the offseason.”

The newest members on the list missing Saturday’s scrimmage are: pass rusher Joe Dillon (hip) was held out Saturday and is day-to-day, CB Michael Jacquet (chest), DL Andre Jones (broken hand) out for spring, OL Luke Junkunc (MCL) out for spring, OL Max Mitchell (ankle) could return next week, safety Deuce Wallace (shoulder surgery) out for spring, OL Kendall Baker (bone spurs) and WR Jalen Williams (back) day-to-day.

For the record, the original modified list includes the ACLs – Alex Allen, Stevie Artigue, Ken Jones, Terrence Jones, Jai’ave Magalei – the shoulder group – Percy Butler, Kaleb Carter, Daijuana Dorsey, Zi’Yon Hill, Chase Rogers – and the wrist duo of Bennie Higgins and Tanner Wiggins.

Also not participating Saturday was freshman quarterback Clifton McDowell, who was back in Texas during senior year activities.

Napier said it was preplanned, explaining that he believes “it’s more about the greater good, allowing those (mid-term signees) guys be a part of their senior year.”

As for Saturday’s scrimmage, most of Napier’s reaction revolved around wide receivers.

“Jamarcus (Bradley) had an exceptional day,” Napier said. “Jamal Bell has really grown and matured. He’s getting more and more confident. He’s not only done a good job down the field, but he’s a really good run-after-catch player.

“His big issue in the past was ball security, just not quite tough enough or mature enough to put out there, but I like what I’m seeing out of him.”

Napier also said red-shirt sophomore quarterback Magalei took the opening possession for a score and “made a couple of third-down plays.”

But Levi Lewis remained in total control at quarterback.

“I thought Levi again was very consistent throughout the day,” Napier said. “He had a great two-minute possession to go win the game at the end there.

"Last year at this time, he was a guy who just moved into another country trying to learn the language. Now, he’s fluent, he’s very fluent. I think he’s just anticipating better. I think he’s improved as a passer as well. Fundamentally, he’s taken some steps forward."