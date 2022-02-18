Finally, a close game late went the way of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
Needing a win desperately after losing eight of 10, coach Bob Marlin’s squad was able to pull out a 78-77 nailbiting road win over ULM on Thursday when Kobe Julien hit a free throw with seconds left.
The victory allowed the Cajuns to escape with a win despite not making a field goal in the final 4:48 of regulation. The Cajuns had also missed three throws in the final two minutes for the game to go down to the wire.
The victory improved UL to 11-13 overall and 6-8 in Sun Belt play, while the Warhawks dropped to 13-14 overall and 5-10 in league play.
The same two teams will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Cajundome.
ULM took a 77-75 lead with 49 seconds left on a jumper by Andre Jones in the paint. The Cajuns were able to tie the game with two clutch free throws by Jordan Brown with 37 seconds left.
Jones tried to give the Warhawks the lead back with 12 seconds left, but this jumper was off the mark. Julien got the rebound and then was fouled 10 seconds later to set up his game-winning free throw with two seconds left on the clock.
Brown finished the game with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
For the second straight game, Jalen Dalcourt played a bigger role in the Cajuns’ perimeter game with 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point land in 22 minutes.
Brayan Au also responded to Marlin’s plea for more guard scoring with a trio of 3-pointers to get nine points in 14 minutes.
Julien finished with 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field and five rebounds.
The Cajuns were trailing 27-22 after a Jones dunk with 7:30 left in the first half. Jones finished the game with 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field.
Incredibly, UL responded with a 19-0 run to claim a 41-27 lead with 1:46 left until halftime.
ULM answered with a 16-5 run of its own to cut it to 46-43 at the 16:50 mark of the second half. It was a tight game the rest of the way with 15 lead changes in all.
The Cajuns made 11 3-pointers in the game and limited their turnovers to seven. ULM had 11 turnovers.
UL only made 11 of 18 attempts at the free throw line and was outrebounded 37-36.