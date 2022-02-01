The UL Ragin' Cajuns were selected by league coaches as the preseason favorite to win the 2022 Sun Belt Conference softball championship.
The Cajuns received seven first-place votes to earn the favorite role for the fourth straight season. The other two programs getting first-place votes were Texas State and Troy.
UL was 47-12 overall and 21-3 in the Sun Belt a year ago, but the Cajuns lost key performers such as Sun Belt MVP Ciara Bryan, ace pitcher Summer Ellyson, and standout infielders Alissa Dalton and Kaitlyn Alderink.
The Cajuns were one of four teams to advance to NCAA regional play last season, along with South Alabama, Texas State and Troy.
In order, the poll went: 1. UL 97; 2. Texas State 87; 3. Troy 82; 4. South Alabama 74; 5. UTA 49; 6. Appalachian State 46; 7. Coastal Carolina 37; 8. Georgia Southern 32; 9. ULM 27; 10. Georgia State 19.