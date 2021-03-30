UL sophomore right-hander Spencer Arrighetti seems to be getting more and more dominant with each outing and the Sun Belt Conference noticed again by awarding him with his second Player of the Week honor of the season.
Arrighetti shut down Coastal Carolina in game one of the weekend series last Friday with 7.1 stingy inning. The Katy, Texas native left the game with a 7-0 lead and two runners on in the top of the eighth inning after only allowing three hits with 11 strikeouts.
Arrighetti is now 4-1 on the season with a 1.06 ERA, limiting opposing batters to a .132 batting average.