SAN MARCOS, Texas — The UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team is red hot.
After completing its first Sun Belt sweep of the season last weekend at home against Arkansas State, the Cajuns inched closer to first place in the Sun Belt West standings with a 62-60 road win over Texas State on Friday.
UL improved to 12-4 overall and 6-3 in Sun Belt play, while Texas State dropped to 11-5 overall and 5-2 in league play. The two teams finish the weekend series at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Cedric Russell led the Cajuns with 21 points on 3-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, along with five rebounds.
UL’s other double-figure scorer was Dou Gueye, who missed the first series between the two teams in Lafayette on Jan. 1-2 in quarantine, finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Wilson added eight points and eight rebounds, while Theo Akwuba had eight points and five boards.
Mason Harrell led Texas State with 14 points and five rebounds.
The Cajuns were outrebounded 41-33 in the game but made five 3-pointers to four for Texas State and outscored the Bobcats 15-10 at the free-throw line. UL had 12 turnovers to nine for Texas State.
The Cajuns limited Texas State to no 3-pointers in the first half and led 31-24 at intermission, but that lead didn’t last very long.
The Bobcats opened the second half with a 7-0 run to tie it at 31-all just 57 seconds into the second half. Texas State would finish off the 14-6 run by grabbing a brief 38-37 lead with 14:34 left on a Harrell jumper. The Bobcats wouldn’t lead again in the game.
That’s when UL’s defense stepped it up. Texas State wouldn’t score again until Nate Martin’s jumper at 9:22 to cut the Cajuns’ lead to 42-40.
It was a seesaw battle the rest of the way. A Russell layup gave the Cajuns a 52-45 cushion with 4:19 left to play.
And when Marlin Davis hit a 3-pointer at 1:49 to cut UL’s lead to 54-51, Russell answered with a 3-pointer of his own with 1:23 left to get it back to 57-51.
That proved to be enough for the Cajuns, who got free throws from Gueye and Russell in the final 32 seconds to hold off Texas State's comeback attempt.