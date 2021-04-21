Considering what the UL Ragin’ Cajuns had just endured in getting swept at South Alabama this past weekend, Wednesday’s 4-3 win over McNeese State couldn’t have started out any worse.
The Cajuns yielded nine unearned runs in that forgettable series in Mobile, and then the Cowboys were given three more unearned run in the top of the third inning at Russo Park two days later.
The difference this time is the Cajuns’ bats responded with a big inning of their own to collect a comeback win.
"Generally, I try to find the positives in stuff, but tonight I let them have it a little bit," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "I can't find many positives in underachieving. I don't like soft. I don't like tentative. I'd much rather crash and burn. So we're going to continue to address that and continue to work and get better."
The Cajuns improved to 21-15 overall with the win, while the visiting Cowboys fell to 18-19.
UL will now hit the road again to face Little Rock for a weekend Sun Belt series, starting at 2 p.m. Friday.
Two official errors and another misplay led to the three unearned runs and two of those came from first baseman Josh Cofield.
"I had a pretty rough inning right there," Cofield said. "I kicked a ball and I threw a ball away. We just told AP (UL starter Austin Perrin), 'We've got your back.' We're going to get runs for you. We took all the blame for what we did that inning."
So it was fitting that Cofield led the comeback effort to produce the win.
UL’s comeback began in the fourth with a two-out solo homer to right from Cofield.
"I got ahead 1-0 and he threw a fastball up in the zone," Cofield said. "I was just sitting dead-red fastball again, got the barrel out in front and let it ride."
But Cofield had two defensive plays he regretted, so he wasn't done with that one home run.
So he also came up big during the Cajuns’ three-run rally in the sixth that gave UL the lead for good.
Brett Borgogno got the sixth going with a single to right and stolen second, but was still there with two outs.
That’s when Cofield delivered a clutch RBI single up the middle to get UL within a run.
"With that one, the count kind of went back and forth," Cofield said. "He threw me a good inside fastball I took to go down one strike. I fouled off the next strike down the first base line. After that I was just focusing on keeping something up the middle, keeping a simple approach, just getting that run in and don't try to do too much."
CJ Willis followed with a line drive RBI triple to center to tie the game and Drake Osborn lined an RBI hit into leftcenter that he legged for a double to provide the winning margin.
"That kid in center for them has elite speed," Deggs said of Willis. "He's a world-class runner. That shows you how hard CJ hit that ball. He couldn't recover on it."
That left the game’s fate in the hands of the pitching staff. That was a group effort. Starter Austin Perrin allowed the three unearned runs on four hits, two walks and five strikeouts in five innings.
Jack Burk pitched an inning, giving up two hits and striking out a pair.
Blake Marshall got two quick outs and was relieved by Carter Robinson for one out. Brandon Talley also got one out.
"The bullpen was outstanding once again," Deggs said of the six-pitch approach. "We've got a lot of mouths to feed down there, and there's really not any zeroes down there. There are guys down there that can pitch. The problem is there's only one baseball. So being able to utilize our bullpen in that fashion at least creates an opportunity and a role for some guys. It keeps them invested."
Jacob Schultz got the final five outs for his third save of the season, doing it in style by striking out the side in the ninth.
"What we've got to win every night is the attitude, approach, intensity and toughness battle," Deggs said. "We'll all go home and sleep good if we do that. We got back to doing that tonight."