The No. 13-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns softball team improved to a perfect 11-0 on the season, beating Stephen F. Austin 5-2 in the finals of the 33rd annual Louisiana Classics on Sunday at Lamson Park.

The Cajuns offense which was slow to get going wound up delivering big for coach Gerry Glasco, hitting four home runs over the final four innings. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Julie Rawls took the first pitch she saw from SFA starter Kassidy Wilber and deposited it four rows deep in the right-center field bleachers to tie the game at one.

Two innings later, Rawls again leading off, hit her second big fly of the afternoon, this time homering off the scoreboard in right field. First baseman Kourtney Gremillion immediately followed Rawls with a home run of her own, pushing the Cajuns lead to 3-1. A few batters later Cajuns right fielder Sarah Hudek homered to center, extending the UL lead to 4-1. Still, in the fifth inning, shortstop Alissa Dalton’s sac fly scored Kara Gremillion who had walked to make it 5-1 Cajuns.

Coach Glasco was pleased to see the power return to his club, something he focused on in pregame drills after the team had only hit two home runs on the weekend prior to Sunday.

“We want to make a statement with our power this year, in pregame, we back in our swing a little bit talked about mechanics,” coach said, “I think it was good for the girls to come out and have success.”

SFA would get one back in the seventh, a solo home run by Brittany Crawford.

Comeaux touched by Glasco's commitment to her role It likely began long before UL-Lafayette senior softball utility standout Lexie Comeaux ever realized it.

In the circle, the Cajuns opted to start freshman Kandra Lamb, giving Summer Ellyson the day off. Lamb got off to a much better start than she had on Friday, retiring six of the first seven hitters she faced. But in the third inning, a pair of infield singles, aided by indecisions fielding the ball forced Glasco to make a pitching change.

“We've got to learn how to win big games without Summer, I wanted to start Kandra and I thought she pitched well, we've just got to clean up somethings on defense,” Glasco explained after.

Sophomore Carrier Boswell came in, limiting the damage, allowing just one SFA run to come home. Over the next three and two-thirds innings, Boswell gave up just two hits to the 12 batters she faced.

“Boswell was lights out, she threw the ball hard and at the knees and when she lives at the knees she's going to be successful.” He added.

Glasco then opted to give the ball to Casey Dixon for the final three outs.

With the win Sunday the Cajuns remain undefeated, a feat not lost on Glasco.

“Anytime you get to 11-0 in Division I softball you've got to take a deep breath and enjoy that moment and savor that moment. Like I told the team, I don't think any team in the country has had more adversity than we've had in the last 30 days.”

Next up, UL will hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to the Baylor Invitational in Waco, Texas next weekend.