The stakes for the first Sun Belt Conference championship football game have been made clear.
With a win, the victor gets the SBC title, of course, as well as a berth in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 15.
The loser will land in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 15, the conference announced Tuesday.
Appalachian State (9-2) hosts Louisiana-Lafayette (7-5) at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.
The New Orleans Bowl matches the Sun Belt champion at 8 p.m. against a Conference USA opponent Dec. 15 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on ESPN.
The Cure Bowl will feature a foe from the American Athletic Conference. That game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on the CBS Sports Network.
“With this announcement and the guarantee that the winner of the championship game will play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, our other bowl partners can begin the process of selecting the teams that are the best fit for them,” Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson said. “We believe we will have some very positive outcomes with these selections.”