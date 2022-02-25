The opportunity the UL women’s basketball team was hoping for has officially arrived.
In seventh place just a few weeks ago, the Ragin’ Cajuns can wrap up the No. 3 seed and first-round bye through the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament next week with a win in Saturday’s 2 p.m. showdown with Georgia Southern at Earl K. Long Gym.
That scenario was created by two recent results. One was the Cajuns’ 64-48 home win over Georgia State on Thursday, and secondly, Little Rock losing 63-54 at UTA on Friday afternoon.
UL enters Saturday’s play 16-6 overall and 8-4 in Sun Belt play, while Georgia State dropped to 9-15 and 3-9.
The only bad news from Thursday’s results is Georgia Southern remained red hot with an 83-68 road win ULM. That puts it at 17-8 overall and 8-5 in league play, so a UL win Saturday will have to be earned.
UL has a 10-3 all-time record against the Eagles. The two teams haven’t played since two days before the pandemic shut down college athletics.
In that game, UL won 81-64 in the Sun Belt Tournament before knocking off Little Rock 49-46 the next day. A day later, all tournaments across the country were canceled.
Georgia Southern had three double-figure scorers in Thursday’s win, led by Daeja Holmes with 15 points and four assists. Taya Gibson added 12 points and five rebounds, while Ja’nya Love-Hill contributed 11 points and six assists.
“They’ll cause some matchup problems inside,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “One thing I’ve always been impressed with is how their forwards and their hybrids and their post run and that’s not one of our strengths – our defensive transition with their posts because there’s some mismatches with our small guards. That makes it difficult for us.”
UL’s win Thursday was powered by three double-figure scorers as well. Lanay Wheaton led the way with 14 points, followed by Tamera Johnson with 12 points and eight rebounds. Destiny Rice made two of three attempts from 3-point land to finish with 10 points and four rebounds.
Ty’Reona Doucet was limited to 20 minutes with seven points and seven rebounds.