A lot happened Saturday afternoon at Russo Park, but the bottom line is the UL baseball team will have a rubber game for a second straight weekend series after winning a suspended game against Houston 9-5 before falling 8-4 to the Cougars in the second game.
That only begins to tell the tale of these two games.
UL finished off the suspended game with two good innings after lightning struck Friday night with the contest knotted at 5-5 in the eighth.
"We were presented with some opportunities in the first game and were able to take advantage of them and finish that game off pretty good," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "Then come out and fall behind early on some silly stuff."
Game three is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Russo Park.
"It is what it is, and we'll have a chance to win a series against a quality opponent (Sunday)," Deggs said. "We'll come out and make the most of it."
In the Friday portion of the game, it was a power display amid threatening weather with four home runs by the Cajuns and two from the Cougars.
The power display turned to old-school baseball for the final two innings Saturday as the Ragin' Cajuns put on a base-running clinic.
Kyle DeBarge got all of the fun started in the bottom of the eighth with a single to center, then took second on a wild pitch by Houston reliever Jackson Donnelly.
DeBarge gave UL the lead for good by scoring from second base on a passed ball ahead of walks to Tyler Robertson and Carson Roccaforte.
After they moved up on another passed ball and Connor Kimple walked to load the bases, Jonathan Brandon executed a squeeze bunt to perfection that score two runs to make it 8-5.
Kimple really got the crowd into it by stealing home for the ninth run on the first pitch from reliever Jose Torrealba.
"Our guys can execute when the opportunity presents itself," Deggs said. "It presented itself, and they were able to capitalize and take advantage of it."
Cajuns reliever Bo Bonds threw only 18 pitches in his two innings of work in the first game, so he made the scheduled start for game two that began at 3:15 p.m. Bonds getting the win in game one was largely due to five shutout innings of relief from Brandon Talley on Friday before the game was suspended.
The right-hander had a rough first inning with two balks and gave up a two-out run on an error in the second game, but then retired six straight over the next two innings before giving the ball to reliever Drew Shifflet.
Shifflet’s up-and-down season took a downward turn over the next two innings.
"Talley pitched great," Deggs said. "He really, really gave us a chance to win that first game. Bo comes behind that and gives us five strong. We've got to get more out of Shiff there in that gap spot."
First, the Texas transfer yielded a solo homer to Alex Lopez to lead off the fourth.
In the fifth, he allowed four hits and hit a batter to set up a four-run frame for the Cougars to grab a 6-3 lead.
UL’s bats wouldn’t answer to force the rubber game.
In the suspended first game, UL’s bats collected four home runs – two by Heath Hood and one each from Roccaforte and Will Veillon – before the expert baserunning ended it in the eighth.
In game two, the Cajuns took a 2-1 lead in the second behind a Brandon’s RBI triple and an RBI double from Brock.
"We came back and responded with a couple of two-out knocks at the bottom of the order," Deggs said. "But then we have an error and then a hit batter and then we pick up a ball that's going to roll foul. All just self-induced, sped-up mistakes that sooner or later we're not going to make. Without the freebies, we're probably still playing right now.
"It boils down to not giving away stuff and being so generous."
Kimple was in the middle of the action in the fourth when he singled and scored on a Warnner Rincones sacrifice fly for a 3-2 lead, before the nightmare four-run fifth inning.
Houston got two more hits and two RBIs from Anthony Tulimero, Brandon Uhse was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Lopez homered to power the win.