Lost in the holiday weekend filled with parties, fireworks, College Football Playoff semifinal games and the NFL playoff spots filling up was three items of significance for the UL football program.
Since the news broke that Billy Napier was leaving to take over the Florida Gators a month ago, it’s been quite apparent the Ragin’ Cajuns have been on an all-out pursuit to prevent as much disruption to their football program as possible.
The first big step was hiring former UL player and offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux to replace Napier as head coach.
Then came former UL player and assistant coach LaMar Morgan returning to be the defensive coordinator.
Over the weekend, the Cajuns took another step forward while encountering more obstacles to achieving that goal.
The positive step was hiring longtime UL assistant coach Jorge Munoz to take Desormeaux’s spot as tight ends coach and also serve as the team’s associate head coach.
Munoz directly coached Desormeaux during his playing days and spent a decade as a UL assistant coach. Since then, he’s worked with Joe Burrow at LSU as an analyst and also served as Baylor’s passing game coordinator for a season.
He’ll help develop the young, inexperienced quarterback room, as well as provide a comforting springboard to Desormeaux as a play-caller and administrator.
Unfortunately, the news didn’t end there for UL. It’s been speculated for weeks that redshirt sophomore cornerback Mekhi Garner would enter the portal and end up with Napier in Florida. That was confirmed over the weekend and sophomore guard O’Cyrus Torrence is likely headed down the same portal path.
Losing those two standouts certainly adds to UL’s degree of difficulty in keeping the train heading in the same direction, but neither one are a huge shock.
Garner and Torrence certainly top the list of UL starters with the talent to start in the SEC. Cajuns fans hope Napier and the departing staff don’t covet many more. The honeymoon transition period certainly seems over. We’ll see how much worse it gets.
The 6-2, 217-pound Garner has brought a smile to Napier’s face since he arrived on UL’s campus. I can still remember that sly smile Napier revealed when first telling us about Garner’s potential.
Initially labeled a diamond in the rough, Napier quickly relayed how much of a steal he thought Garner’s signing was for UL. Garner first made his mark with an interception that turned around the game in the 2020 road win over Georgia State a week after the Iowa State upset.
After getting three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 27 tackles in 2020, Garner collected zero interceptions, a team-high eight breakups and 31 tackles this past season.
Napier consistently harped on Garner’s need to remain consistently focused. Apparently, we’re about to see if he can do so in the SEC.
The 6-5, 335-pound Torrence, meanwhile, has looked like a future NFL standout since day one in Lafayette.
He seemed to pick up on the college game quicker than anyone his size and Class 2A high school experience would suggest.
It likely also helped that former UL line coach Darnell Stapleton accompanied Napier in Florida.
Time will tell how many more obstacles UL will face before signing day in a month from now.
As determined as its effort to limit a rough transition has been, it’s apparent Desormeaux’s challenge has only just begun.