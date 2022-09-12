If UL sophomore defensive tackle Marcus Wiser could have read coach Michael Desormeaux’s comments about his play following his first game with the Ragin’ Cajuns way back during spring drills in March, he wouldn’t have believed them they were about him.
“Marcus did what he does every day at practice,” Desormeaux said. “He’s really consistent. He’s very physically strong, but mentally, he knows what he’s doing.”
Wiser certainly didn’t fathom such thoughts shortly after he arrived on campus in the spring out of Kilgore Junior College in Texas.
“During spring ball actually, I was kind of rethinking it,” revealed Wiser, who has two sacks in his first two starts at UL. “I was getting down on myself and feeling sorry for myself a little bit. I was thinking maybe this is not for me, am I built for this? I was just really losing confidence and getting down on myself.”
Transition from one level of play to another can be difficult.
“A lot more meetings and a lot stricter times … they take it a lot more seriously over here,” Wiser laughed. “It’s a different ball game.”
Then came the actual football part of it.
“It’s just a completely different scheme – less aggressive type of defense than I’m typically used to in high school and juco … kind of playing more passively and more technical really instead of all out aggressively, which is really what I was used to,” Wiser said.
Essentially, the rules on the field were just a stringent as the guidelines off the field in Wiser’s mind.
In high school and junior college, Wiser was used to being “four-down more aggressive. It was like get up the field and disrupt, get in the backfield and make it chaotic.”
At UL, there’s a lot more staying in your gap.
“Big on big, like a man kind of thing,” Wiser said. “That was a tough one.”
As many doubts as the 6-1, 291-pound Corpus Christi, Texas native endure in the spring, however, UL’s staff isn’t seeing those doubts with the season now under way.
“He’s learned the defense front and back,” Desormeaux said. “He gives you something really sturdy at the point of attack. He can eat up double teams. He can strike. He can knock back the center, but he’s got the quickness to move whenever you get in a four-down front. He’s not just a zero nose, but he’s stout enough to do it.”
His family – his mother in particular – and first-year defensive line coach Dennis Thomas played big roles in keeping Wiser going during his lowest moments.
“I’m a momma’s boy, so I would always run to my mom and talk to her, ‘Mom, I don’t know if I’m doing well. I don’t know if I’m doing alright,’ She just said, ‘Give it a chance, you got this,’ — a real confidence-booster, you know how moms do,” Wiser explained.
Football coaches aren’t typically as patient as mothers are, but Thomas was for Wiser.
“In the beginning, he was very understanding of where I was coming from,” Wiser detailed. “I was open with him with the new scheme and not being confident in myself. He was really one of the ones that helped me through it the most. I’d have talks with him and he would just say, reminding me, ‘Forget yesterday, work like it’s a new day. It’s a clean slate. You didn’t make any mistakes today.’
“Forget about what you did yesterday. Just do you. This day, work on your steps, this day you’ve got to come out your hips, this day work on your punch. It’s the little things. He didn’t want me to be perfect straight off the jump. He knew that I had a little tweaks and a lot of little things wrong with me, so he really did help me out with all that.”
Incredibly, by the time August camp began, Wiser was like a totally new player.
“I feel like I applied myself a lot more during fall camp,” he said. “I stopped feeling sorry for myself and every day taking it on. I saw myself progress. The first couple days were hard, but from then on, it started clicking and the confidence was going up. I was starting to do things I wouldn’t do in the spring and I was playing a little more comfortably and getting a little looser.”
Prior to that first game against Southeastern, Wiser battled nerves, before convincing himself all the hard work had prepared him for the moment he never saw coming in the spring – starting as a sophomore for the Cajuns.
“Am I going to let my nerves kind of ruin me right now when I’ve done all that hard work?,” he told himself. “Is it all going to go for naught? I was just reassuring myself that I worked too hard for this moment.”
Again, he overcame.
“He went out there and played really well,” Desormeaux said. “He just executes and Marcus is one of those guys who is an example of doing the work every day and going out there on Saturdays and what you do in practice shows up.”
Unlike Wiser himself would never have believed was possible six months ago.