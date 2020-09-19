ATLANTA — It was one of the most unique weeks in the history of UL’s football program.

After the upset of Iowa State, the Ragin’ Cajuns earned the program’s first AP Top 25 ranking since 1943.

The national awards came pouring in as celebration mode set in.

Then later in the week came the news nine players wouldn’t be making the trip for Week 2 after the latest results of COVID-19 testing.

So what’s the only thing that made sense for Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference opener at Georgia State?

Two 14-point deficits and a wacky seesaw battle that ended in the program’s first overtime game in 15 years.

What else could be said after a week UL’s players, coaches and fans won’t soon forget?

“It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it,” UL coach Napier said.

In Napier’s mind, an offseason unlike any other and all the other distractions over the last month prepared his Cajuns for the chaos that was Saturday’s game.

“Being down a couple touchdowns — that ain’t nothing to this group relative to the things that we’ve been through,” Napier said. “I think that resolve and mental toughness is something we take pride in. This is a tight-knit group. They stuck together today. Last week wasn’t much different now. We went in behind last week too.

“It’s hard to go on the road and win, especially against good teams and I think Georgia State’s got a heck of a football team.”

The program’s last overtime game was a 31-28 win over Troy on Oct. 29, 2005. Any game would have a tough time matching up with this one over the way it ended.

It appeared the Cajuns had control of the game after deficits of 14-0 in the second quarter and 21-7 in the third. Elijah Mitchell’s 53-yard run set up a Trey Ragas 2-yard plunge for a 28-21 lead with 11:54 left to play.

Most likely, UL fans were thinking the game was going their way at that moment.

Not quite just yet.

So close to putting the game away, UL’s offense followed a 36-yard completion to Kyren Lacy that reached the Panthers’ 33 with a holding penalty and eventually a 29-yard punt.

Then after Georgia State strangely ran it up the middle three times before a punt, the Cajuns gained possession at the Panthers’ 45 — again in great position to secure the win.

But after the third-and-three play from the 38 lost a yard, Levi Lewis was sacked on fourth down to allow the Panthers to set up shop at the Cajuns’ 46 with 1:41 left in the 28-28 deadlock.

The Cajuns were unfazed.

“I didn’t expect to lose yards on that third-down call,” Napier said. “My intentions were to go for it. It was right on the fringe, but given the nature of the game, it was the right decision for our players.

“I wouldn’t second-guess that one. We came on the road to win. We were aggressive. The numbers said to do it that way and that’s what we did.”

The Cajuns' resolve was displayed throughout the game. With the running game struggling throughout the first half and the passing game suddenly on fire, Napier made the curious decision to lean almost exclusively on the running game down the stretch.

And it worked like a charm with Mitchell exploding to a 164-yard, two-touchdown performance.

All Lewis knew he was happy his defense responded after he was sacked.

“I think Levi probably would say he could have played better, but he also made a ton of plays,” Napier said. “In general, we’ve got to continue to improve. I think that’ll continue to be the message.

“It’s good to see good leadership on our team, realizing that. That was the first thing out of their mouth, 'We’re going to get this right coach.'”

Cajuns fans breathed an even bigger sigh of relief after UL’s defense stuffed Georgia State on the ensuing possession to force a punt.

“Not only that stop, but we made numerous stops in the second half — a couple three-and-outs matched with some touchdowns to get us back in it,” Napier said. “A lot of credit to the defensive players to get some stops, not only the stop at the end of the game, but the stop in overtime.”

Georgia State was forced to settle for a 25-yard field goal in overtime, giving UL a chance to win it with a touchdown.

And yes, in case you were wondering, all Napier was thinking on that final drive was a touchdown.

“I think the numbers told us to be really aggressive in overtime,” he said. “In my mind, I was in four-down mode for the entirety of the possession. We just blocked them better. It’s not complicated here. We didn’t block them good in the first half, and we blocked them better in the second half.

"You've got to give our guys credit."

Somehow with all the things that could have spelled doom, it all worked out in a win.