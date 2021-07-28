For the first time in nine seasons, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball program will open Sun Belt Conference play at home.
The league office released the Sun Belt schedule Wednesday, unveiling the merciful news that allows coach Garry Brodhead to finally not be traveling after the holiday break for the first time since 2012.
The Cajuns will play Texas-Arlington in the Cajundome on Dec. 30, before taking on Texas State on New Year’s Day.
That will immediately be followed by the routine early-season road trip to Arkansas, but that won’t be until Jan. 6 against Arkansas State in Jonesboro and Little Rock on Jan. 8.
Each Sun Belt women’s team will play a 16-game schedule in the regular season, before heading back to the Pensacola Bay Center in Florida for the conference tournament March 2-7.
Brodhead’s Cajuns enjoyed a breakthrough season a year ago, going 16-8 overall but more importantly 13-1 in league play to win the first outright Sun Belt regular season championship in program history.
The Cajuns return a healthy number from last year’s club, but will be without such contributors as Kim Burton, Jomyra Mathis, Skyler Goodwin and Alexandria Goodly.
Among the team’s leading scorers returning are Brandi Williams, Ty Doucet, Makayia Hallmon and Destiny McAfee.
Not only does UL’s women’s club open Sun Belt play at home, it will also close it in the Cajundome with Georgia State in town on Feb. 24 and Georgia Southern on Feb. 26 prior to heading to Pensacola.
Last season, the Sun Belt experimented with a division-only schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to playing the two Georgia schools this year, the Cajuns will also travel East for a three-game trip in South Alabama on Jan. 15, Appalachian State on Jan. 20 and Coastal Carolina on Jan. 22.
The Cajuns also have a three-game road trip in February, beginning at Texas State on Feb. 10 and concluding at ULM on Feb. 19 sandwiched around a Feb. 12 trip to UTA.
UL does enjoy one three-game homestand on the schedule - beginning Jan. 29 against ULM, followed by Little Rock on Feb. 3 and Arkansas State on Feb. 5.
In fact, it appears the price paid for opening at home is playing five of six on the road after opening at home to kick off the league schedule. Making that stretch even more difficult is the only home game in the six-game stretch is against defending league champion Troy, which defeated the Cajuns 73-65 in the Sun Belt tournament finals last season.