A few weeks ago, the news wasn’t sounding good when it came to UL’s offensive line.

Fortunately, the right side of the line has remained in tact with O’Cyrus Torrence at guard and Max Mitchell at tackle.

And Shane Vallot continued to anchor the group at center.

But left tackle Carlos Rubio was pronounced lost for the season as it was revealed reserve offensive lineman Jax Harrington had joined Tyler Brown on college football’s version of injured reserve.

Suddenly, the numbers were heading toward sparce.

At the time, the only rushing game that resembled this program’s reputation was against Ohio – the one Rubio started before later reinjuring himself and the one following a troubling performance in the tight win over Nicholls.

Even worse, UL was heading to Mobile to face a South Alabama defense leading the Sun Belt and top five nationally in rushing defense.

The questions seemed legitimate.

“Could a freshman in A.J. Gillie really be a full-time starter?”

“Could Ken Marks be as effective moving out to tackle?”

Instead of being a problem, things have turned around in dramatic fashion.

The line spearheaded a 225-yard rushing effort in the win over South Alabama, followed by 246 more rushing yards against Appalachian State this past Tuesday.

“I feel like we’re a tight-knit group,” Gillie said. “We’re just so close together. It doesn’t really matter who is in there. There’s just no drop-off. We’re so tight that we’re basically the same.”

Perhaps that’s the case, or perhaps something else is going on.

Could it be that Gillie is really a star on the rise and just needed a few games under his belt?

“We’ve always had confidence in A.J. from a physical ability standpoint,” Napier said. “I mean, he’s built to move people. He’s 6-2 and change, he’s got 35-inch arms – a lot of wing for that height is what I’m trying to say. He’s got extremely functional movement, power. He’s really coming of age as a technical football player.

"He’s starting to play faster. He’s been very effective.”

There’s potentially another dynamic unfolding with this offensive line as well.

When Napier and offensive line coach Rob Sale arrived in 2018, they immediately employed a rotation-based system with the line to both develop depth and get more linemen involved in the process.

So when inevitable injuries occur, the replacements weren’t starting from scratch.

Makes sense, but when the reserve crew gets depleted as has taken place this year, playing a more set lineup becomes more of a necessity.

If more injuries occur, it could be a real problem.

If not, keeping this group together for more downs could produce more consistency and more importantly, more dominance the rest of the way.

“He’s starting to play faster,” Napier added on Gillie’s progress. “He’s been very effective. He’s a freshman. He’s had to play as a freshman and certainly had no experience. He’s had a terrific offseason. He absolutely dominated in training camp. He was very deserving of the opportunity he got early in the year and now he’s coming alive.

“We’re proud. He needs to stay humble. There’s a whole new level out there for him. He is a bright spot so far.”

Perhaps as important, the Natchitoches native Gillie has fit in nicely personality-wise with the rest of the starting lineup that includes three fellow Louisiana natives in Torrence, Mitchell and Vallot.

“He’s a country boy,” Marks said of Gillie. “Always catch him at a trail rides riding horses. He loves dogs. His body build is just so massive. He’s like a rock. They call him Fire Hydrant. He’s a good person, man. Good dude. Genuine, down to earth.”

Another explanation for the recent resurgence is the new coaches there in Jeff Norrid, Darnell Stapleton and quality control assistant Mike Richard getting past the transition period.

“I think those guys have done a great job coaching, more importantly winning over the group as people,” Napier said. “That group’s got great chemistry and morale. They work hard, they’re tough. With how we play, it starts up front. They were on their ‘A’ game (Tuesday) when it mattered the most. We’re certainly thankful for the players and really appreciate the leadership those three coaches have showed.”

To Napier’s point, the tight ends, receivers, quarterback and running backs all play in a role in the running game.

But if this recent upgrade in the offensive line continues, the best may still be yet to come for UL’s rushing attack.

“We’re in good shape there,” Napier said of the line. “We’ve got a good group there.

“They’re foxhole guys, you can bet on them showing up and playing their tails off, I can promise you that.”