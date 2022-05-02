A month ago, former UL 6-11 center Theo Akwuba announced on twitter that he was entering the draft process.
On Monday, it became official the transfer from Portland and Montgomery, Alabama native is leaving the Ragin’ Cajuns for a different reason.
Akwuba announced he’s transferring to Ole Miss, choosing the Rebels over Iowa.
After transferring to UL, Akwuba made an immediate impact, averaging 11.3 points and 9.3 rebounds while finishing eighth nationally with 68 blocked shots.
Akwuba struggled through most of this past season, however, largely due to a foot injury. In 18 starts over 25 games, Akwuba averaged 9.1 points and 7.9 rebounds a game.
His best performance of the season was 21 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots at Georgia Southern on Feb. 23.