With a doubleheader looming on Saturday afternoon, the last thing UL and Texas-Arlington needed was a marathon game Friday night.
For the Ragin’ Cajuns anyway, at least they went to bed early Saturday morning extremely tired but with a smile after hanging on for a 4-3 road win in 15 innings over the Mavericks at Clay Gould Ballpark.
The win that took 4 hours and 44 minutes to achieve improved UL’s record to 27-20 and 10-9 in Sun Belt play, while the Mavs are 23-26 and 11-8. The series will conclude with a 2 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
Josh Cofield delivered the game-winning RBI with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 15th set up by a double from CJ Willis.
The Cajuns appeared to be headed for a relatively routine victory. Starter Spencer Arrighetti had a solid outing, giving up two runs on seven hits, two walks and striking out six in seven innings.
Leading 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Arrighetti gave up a lead-off singled, which brought on reliever Brandon Talley. One out later, Andrew Miller foiled the plan with a two-run homer to tie the game.
At that point, the two bullpens dominated the next seven innings. Freshman southpaw Chipper Menard threw 2.2 shutout innings with four strikeouts, followed by Jeff Wilson with 1.2 shutout winns with two walks and three strikeouts.
Left-handed specialist Blake Marshall came on to get the final out of the 14th for the Cajuns and got his first win of the season when the Cajuns scored in the top of the 15th.
Dane Dixon closed out the win in the 15th, allowing one hit and striking out two.
The Cajuns got 10 hits and stranded 13 runners, while the Mavs has 12 hits and stranded 15 in the loss.