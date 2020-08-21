UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard admitted he slept pretty well Thursday evening after the Cajuns’ 2020 football schedule was finally announced.

With all four non-conference games from the original schedule cancelled due to various teams and conferences either opting out or only playing conference games, the last three weeks were quite stressful for UL's boss.

“We were getting shot down left and right,” Maggard said. “There were times when I was concerned that we would only be able to play 10 games.

“I certainly would have preferred to play six home games, but I just couldn’t get anybody to play us. It was hard enough to get anyone to play us at all, and even more difficult to play us here.”

Originally, the Central Arkansas game was scheduled for the Oct. 24 weekend opening, created by New Mexico State pulling out, but the Bears agreed to move it to the Missouri Nov. 21 void once UAB agreed to play the Cajuns.

“We’re very grateful to Central Arkansas for being so cooperative,” Maggard said.

Maggard said he was in constant contact with UL coach Billy Napier about the options, so he knew the Cajuns would be interested in playing UAB, even on the road.

That game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23, and Maggard said TV isn’t the only reason for the Friday night game.

He said it makes preparation for the next game (Oct. 31 at Texas State) easier “when you don’t get home really late on a Saturday night.”

Both athletic directors are “hoping that a linear network picks up the game” closer to game time.

Maggard also said UAB felt it could sell more tickets playing on a day Alabama and Auburn doesn’t play, even though both are on the road Oct. 24.

Making it even more attractive is UL season ticket holders will be admitted free – as if it’s a sixth home game for the Cajuns.

With all of this schedule talk, Maggard admits he’s much more optimistic that football will be played this fall.

“Very much so,” he said. “I really do.”

But …

“With that said, I warned my staff on a zoom meeting to expect a very clunky season,” Maggard added. “We need to anticipate that us or an opponent might have to cancel a game somewhere along the way.

“We just need to stay calm and stay the course.”

Furthermore, it’s his opinion that football’s ability to complete the fall season will impact future sports.

“If we are able to make it through the fall season, I think that will bode very well for the winter and spring sports,” he said. “But if we’re not able to make it through the fall season, I think it will become very challenging for the winter and spring sports as well.”

Good early signs

The big question these days is, with UL's campus full again, will the positive COVID-19 tests skyrocket?

From what junior cornerback Jayrin Wilson has witnessed so far, he's encouraged they won't.

+2 UL's Lorenzo McCaskill relishes pot-of-gold opportunity this fall after long, winding journey Coming off a long, trying offseason with the world battling the coronavirus, UL redshirt junior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill didn’t really wan…

"As far as taking a bus to class, they have signs on the seats that say like, ‘Please don’t sit here – one person to a seat,’" Wilson explained. "Even in class, there’s more than 12 people per class. I went to a class and there were only seven people. And there were like empty desks that say, ‘Don’t sit here.’"

Wilson said he saw positive signs while on campus as well.

"There’s a lot of social distancing," he said. "You see masks everywhere on campus. So as of now, people are taking the right protocols to keep everybody safe, so hopefully they continue that."

Cajuns honored

There’s no guarantee if there will even be a Senior Bowl in January due to the coronavirus pandemic, but UL quarterback Levi Lewis and running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas will be considered to make the roster if it does happen.

Cajuns excited about opportunity to challenge Iowa State in season opener While all involved with the UL football program eagerly await word what the finalized 2020 football schedule will look like after four opponen…

UL’s three selections to the Reese’s Senior Bowl top 250 list is the most in the Sun Belt and the second most among Group of Five programs. The only other two programs with two running backs are Alabama and Baylor.

Lewis is already on four other award watch lists after throwing for 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. Mitchell and Ragas are also on the Doak Walker preseason watch list.

UL offering virtual fan fest

In a year of firsts, UL’s athletic department is offering Ragin’ Cajuns fans a virtual fan fest opportunity Sept. 1-3.

Fans will be able to hear from football coach Billy Napier, volleyball coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot and soccer coach Lance Key in three separate facebook live broadcasts beginning at 11 a.m. each day.

Volleyball and soccer will go first on Tuesday, Sept. 1, followed by football on Wednesday, Sept. 2 and director of athletics Bryan Maggard on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The sessions will also be available on the athletic department's facebook page after the live broadcasts are completed.