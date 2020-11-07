Apparently, nothing is going to be easy for the 2020 UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

Each week, the obstacles seem to be different and each week, coach Billy Napier’s team somehow seem to find solutions just in the nick of time.

UL offense delivers when it mattered most after early struggles For one half, UL’s offense came up empty against the Sun Belt Conference’s worst statistical defense Saturday.

This time, one was new and the other was simply revisiting an old strength.

In a game filled with too many red zone offense miscues to count, the Ragin’ Cajuns got two late field goals from a reserve placekicker and executed the two-minute drill to perfection to claim a 27-20 homecoming win over Arkansas State on Saturday at Cajun Field.

“In general, we’ve got a special group in there,” Napier said. “They don’t have any quit in them at all.”

For as many things as went wrong Saturday, three aspects of the team covered up any potential post-game frustration for the 6-1, 4-1 Cajuns.

It began with the defense. Facing arguably the best outside receiving corps in the Sun Belt, the Cajuns elected to give up more rushing yards than normal to the Red Wolves to prevent the explosive plays.

“We were basically doubling the outside receivers,” Napier explained. “It’s a chess match. Every one of those runs they’ve got called, the receivers are running routes, so you’re forcing the quarterback to make a decision and trying to make that as difficult as possible.

“I thought we did a really good job of it. I’ll say this, we misfit the runs as well at times and we missed tackles when it rolled off the table at times. But as we got down there closer in the red zones, we got stops and forced them to kick field goals.”

Lincoln Pare took advantage to the tune of 121 yards rushing on 22 carries, but ASU was 21-of-30 passing for 224 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

“We had to hold in coverages a little longer, because you know they like to run RPOs (run pass options),” safety Percy Butler said. “Then we had to respond to the run late. That’s why they got a couple more yards every run. But we already knew if we stopped the run for two plays, they were going to start to pass the ball and once they started passing the ball, it gets easier.”

By the half, Arkansas State out-gained UL 182-108, but only led 6-0 due to two field goals in three trips to the red zone.

“That’s the difference in the game,” Napier said. “Because we forced them to kick field goals and won the four-point plays in the first half, the game was within reach at the half.”

Only, it wasn’t just Arkansas State’s offense struggling in the red zone. After UL finally took its first lead on a 33-yard quarterback draw by Levi Lewis and then a 52-yard pitch to Dontae Fleming for a 14-6 lead, success in the red zone would be shaky.

Add the fact starting kicker Nate Snyder missed a 30-yard field goal in the first half, Napier’s decisions seemed complicated after the Red Wolves narrowed the gap to 14-12 early in the fourth quarter.

Only 1 for 4 on fourth-down conversions in the game, Napier surprised many by calling on reserve placekicker Kenny Almendares.

The redshirt sophomore delivered in a big way – first with a 35-yard field goal and then a 43-yarder for a 20-12 lead with 3:59 left to play.

“What we’ve seen is Kenny has steadily improved,” Napier said. “I think coach Discher has done a nice job with him. He’s always been a very talented guy. I think he’s developing. He’s more polished as a placekicker. He’s had a good couple of weeks in practice.

“We just go with what we see on the practice field. Kenny’s been very consistent and on point. We made that move and Kenny came through for the team.”

Almendares said he hopes each week to get his chance and it finally came.

“My first thought, I prayed to God that hopefully I could get a chance, but if I don’t just let me represent you,” Almendares said. “The chance came and I took it.

“I felt confident. I’ve been here for almost three years now. That’s all I do – I practice, practice, practice and try to perfect what I do and try to do for the team.”

But again, this is the Cajuns and it’s 2020.

UL’s defense, which had played great all day, suddenly gave the momentum back to the Red Wolves, who got a 47-yard TD pass to Brandon Bowling to end a four-play, 91-yard drive in 1:15 to tie the game at 20-all.

That allowed Napier to put the ball in the hands of senior quarterback Levi Lewis and the Cajuns’ two-minute drill.

“Heck, you got me thinking we might ought to do it the whole game,” Napier laughed. “I don’t think there was any doubt on that huddle. We take a lot of pride in it. We work on it all the time.”

Lewis connected with Neal Johnson for three receptions for 23 yards and Elijah Mitchell delivered a 21-yard run to the 2.

UL then got a little help this time in the red zone.

“Nobody likes to let somebody score, but we lost that series a couple of plays earlier when we let them hit a big one,” ASU coach Blake Anderson said of giving up the 2-yard TD run with 1:13 left to play for the eventual game-winning touchdown.

While that gave the Red Wolves’ offense some time for a comeback, UL’s defense fittingly was ready to seal the deal for the Cajuns. Mekhi Garner did that with an interception with 21 seconds left.

“That’s most definitely satisfying, because we just gave up some scores and we gave up a two-point conversion (for 20-20 tie),” Butler said. “As a defense, we were like, ‘We can’t get down. We’ve got to come back hard, because we just let these people score on us after our offense kicked a field goal and scored.’ We just knew it was on right there.”