When Heather Williams attended Coastal Carolina and later the University of New Orleans, she was studying marketing.
In the spring of 2019, she applied for a marketing job at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
What she actually has done since moving to Lafayette, however, has been more ground-breaking and rewarding than the New Jersey native ever imagined.
“It was kind of just a happy accident that I walked sideways into this job,” Williams laughed.
In so many ways, Williams has been the unsung hero behind the scenes of UL’s numerous athletic successes over the past three years.
When the former softball player and lifeling Yankees fan applied for the marketing opportunity, former UL head of communications Patrick Crawford actually threw her a slight curve ball.
“He reached out and said, ‘Hey we want you to join the digital team because we kind of like what you’re doing,’ ” Williams said. “I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into when I stepped into it.”
For the past three years, Williams has hit more grand slams than she ever thought possible.
“My marketing background was great, but I had built up this portfolio of graphics that I was doing on the side. I was making posters (at UNO) because we didn’t have anyone else to make them.”
All about advancing the brand
Officially, Williams is the senior director of digital strategy for UL Athletics. Most UL fans have no idea what that means, but you’ve seen her handiwork everywhere.
If a high school recruit visits or commits or has a birthday, Williams spins out a graphic.
Every time the Cajuns win a game, she’s got a graphic on social media celebrating it. Every time a UL athlete achieves anything, Williams is ready with a graphic on the website or on social media to trumpet the achievement.
“It’s wild because you look at the arms races in college athletics,” said Nico Yantko, UL deputy director of athletics for external operations. “A decade ago, you were always looking at facilities as the arms race. Now it’s really recruiting, it’s creative services in the recruiting space … you’re talking about name, image and likeness — you’re talking about the resources that directly go into enhancing the well being of our student-athletes’ quality of life.
“It’s energizing and tiring at the same time, but we know we’re up for it. We have the innovative minds and creativity here to continue to be front-runners in this space.”
In short, it’s all about advancing the brand, broadening the athletic department’s base and creating the experience that athletes want.
“They get super excited when they see content with their face on it and they love it,” Williams said of interaction with athletes. “That’s a really cool and rewarding part of it as well.”
It all goes back two ultimate goals — recruiting and revenue.
“I honestly think that everything we do as far as a digital content standpoint plays back into recruiting in some way,” Williams said. “We do a lot of graphics that is recruiting centric … that really focuses on prospective student-athletes when they come to their visits or celebrating their birthdays and things like that.
“But even the pieces that we do that celebrate the successes of our student-athletes — making sure people in Acadiana know we’re a really successful program in every single sport, not just football. Any time we can highlight our successes, that’s just another facet that plays inside that recruiting piece.”
An exciting time for football
But this is the deep south and there’s never been a more exciting time to be spearheading UL’s football success.
“It’s been really exciting to be a part of [the football success] even in a small way,” Williams said. “I’m not out there throwing passes or getting tackles, but I am able to contribute to recruiting where I can or just anything that’s going to give the student-athletes a better experience while they’re here or get the fans something to put on their phones and support the team.
“Any way I can be a part of that has been really rewarding. When I see the teams win, it just makes me feel good.”
It was never more interesting and fun for Williams than the end of the Sun Belt football race in 2020 between the Cajuns and her alma mater Coastal Carolina. Unfortunately, the title game was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in Coastal’s camp.
“As a Coastal grad, I really wanted to go over there,” she said. “It was just a big game for me personally. As we were working on content going into that game, I got to work on some really cool pieces that really meant a lot to me — just building into that rivalry.”
And yes, she received plenty of good-natured grief from her UL colleagues during that process.
“Oh absolutely,” Williams laughed. “When I first started here, I had my nice little championship flag from their (Coastal’s) 2016 baseball win and very quickly took that down.
“I may still have a Chauncey (Coastal’s mascot) bobblehead hidden in my office, but I’ve definitely had my fair share of poking jokes at me. But I’m definitely a Cajuns fan through and through now.”
Measurable results
During her stay, football season tickets sales increased by 40%, the softball grandstand was sold out for the first time and the university received the largest gift ever when Lourdes contributed $15 million for Cajun Field’s upgrade.
All of that coincided with UL’s social media growth being tripled, as well as the development of the Geaux Lead program and the implementation of the ULtra program to enhance NIL opportunities for UL athletes.
The Ragin’ Cajuns Sports Properties was recognized as the Learfield/IMF Team of the Year and the external team was the NACMA Marketing Team of the Year finalists.
Those successes have also resulted in former UL employees going elsewhere. Crawford is now heading communications at Purdue. Marketing head Connor Whelan is now at Wake Forest. Former marketing head for fan experience, Emme Logan is doing that role at Florida State now.
Douglas Domingue took his digital creative skills to Florida. Former communications staff is with the Minnesota Vikings. Jake Longenecker is now the head of marketing at James Madison and previous head of broadcasting Kevon Wilson is now at West Virginia.
During the most recent football season, it was down to just Williams and Domingue.
But more resources are being poured into the graphics team. By the start of this football season, there will be three graphic designers and three videographers.
“There wasn’t a dip in content production,” Williams said. “We just have to be more creative in the ways that we were getting it done. We had a lot of help from our sports information team.
“So now, not only will every single sport have dedicated coverage like we have in the past, but we shouldn’t have any opportunity for content that we’re missing out on, but also we have a group of people coming in from a lot of different schools and a lot of different backgrounds that are going to have ideas of how we can grow in this space. Just really be competitive with anyone in the country.”