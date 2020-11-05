Former Acadiana High standout Bralen Trahan is certainly establishing himself as a big-play safety for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns this season.

“First of all, Bralen’s a really bright kid,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “He has a really good understanding of what’s happening. I think he’s really bought in to becoming a student of the game. He’s a big extra film study guy.

"He might not run the fastest 40 or have the best vertical, but he’s got really good instincts and certainly anticipates.”

Those skills have resulted in 28 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups so far this season.

“He knows the whole concept on defense and has a good understanding of what the offense is doing,” Napier said. “He’s made plays on the ball. The guy’s got ball skills. He came from a really good local high school program right here eight miles up the road. He’s a winner, he’s tough, he’s got expectations.

"I think playing where he played in high school, being part of those teams and then also getting here and getting coached at a high level by our guys, his attitude and approach has made a significant impact.”

Trahan will be a captain Saturday for UL’s 11 a.m. homecoming game against Arkansas State.

“He’s come on as of late,” Trahan said. “We’re very pleased with Bralen and certainly excited about what he contributes to the team.”

Fields still impressing

In his first season at UL, Napier played Levi Lewis in spot duty, in part to prepare for the future.

So far this season, every game had gone down to the wire. So when the Cajuns led by 17 points in the fourth quarter at Texas State last Saturday, Napier got backup quarterback Chandler Fields into the game for a possession.

“I’ve been very impressed with Chandler,” Napier said. “There’s not many days that we go out there to practice that I don’t come away saying, ‘Man, that guy has some really unique ability.’ He’s been very impressive. He’s another one of those players that missed spring practice. He missed 18 or 20 OTAs this summer.”

The 5-10, 190-pound redshirt freshman from Rummel in Metairie led the Cajuns to a pair of first downs on the drive before turning it over on downs at the Bobcats’ 40.

“I’ve been very pleased with Chandler, Jai’ave (Magalei) as well,” Napier said of his reserve QB situation. “He (Magalei) certainly had some contact tracing issues where he wasn’t available for a few weeks and that certainly set him back. But both of those guys have unique ability and we’re very pleased with them. We just played five games and they all went down to the very end.”

LeBlanc getting closer

After being a bigger part of UL’s passing game than anyone expected as a true freshman last season, nagging injuries have prevented Peter LeBlanc from an even bigger sophomore season … so far.

Sure, he’s leading the Cajuns with 16 receptions for 243 yards and a score. And technically, he’s played in all six games, but the former Catholic High of New Iberia star has been slowed by injuries.

“I think he’s getting in a little bit of rhythm,” said Napier, who suggested there’s no way to replace LeBlanc missing the spring season as well.

“We’re excited that Pete’s getting healthy. He had a great practice today (Wednesday). He was very productive today. I look forward to him continuing to impact the game and be more and more productive as we go forward.”

Prudhomme still out

The big hole to fill on the offensive line in the spring of 2019 was at center.

After being a mainstay on UL’s offensive line in Napier’s first season with the Cajuns, a spring knee injury led to the emergence of Shane Vallot as the team’s starting center.

“Cole Prudhomme, man, that first year we were here, he was a warrior,” Napier said. “A ton of respect for him as a competitor.”

The thought this season was perhaps the former Eunice High standout could compete for playing time at either center or guard, but injuries have prevented that. After initially recovering from his 2019 knee injury, subsequent injuries have held him back.

“He was well on his way back to recover and then he had another injury that set him back,” Napier said. “He’s been cleared to a certain degree. He’s still working his way through that. He’s just had a run of bad luck here.

“Just a tough scenario for a guy to have an injury and be out for a season and then be on his way back and have another setback. He’s just going through a tough time. It’s part of this game. It can teach you a lot, but there’s no hiding that it’s difficult to go through.”