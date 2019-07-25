When Bryan Maggard accepted the position as the new director of athletics for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns on Feb. 1, 2017, he couldn't possibly know what was in store.

Now two and a half years into the venture, Maggard and his wife, Kerry, have faced more obstacles and absorbed more challenges than either ever imagined. In fact, many athletic directors serve decades without experiencing even one of the hardships that have fallen into his lap over the past 30 months .

The running joke is that Maggard must not have read the fine print in his contract before signing on to lead UL athletics.

But, for Maggard, there are no regrets, even as he continues to reel from the most significant development of his time in Cajun Country — the untimely death of longtime baseball coach Tony Robichaux.

In fact, he says he feels the tragedies have strengthened the bonds he’s built with his new community.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that it’s made us stronger,” said Maggard, who had worked primarily at Missouri but also at Kansas State and Florida State in his career. “I’m a firm believer that we become stronger through all of our challenges. We become better. I feel like we’ve become a tighter, more united athletics department to be honest with you. We’ve had to lean on each other during very difficult times. We’ve cried together.

“I’m just a firm believer that as hard as it’s been — and believe me, I’m tired right now — that we’re never given more than we can handle. I’m surrounded my great people. My staff has been fantastic. When I’m consumed with certain aspects of the job, I have a remarkable staff that’s really making sure the boat is still heading in the right direction.”

Looking back on his two and half years in Lafayette, the impressive thing about Maggard is that he hasn't just survived a number of tragic events. He's found a way to somehow flourish through them.

One calamity after another

New UL baseball coach Matt Deggs made clear his high opinion of Maggard’s professionalism under pressure.

“If you guys aren’t aware of this yet, you have an absolute stud in this guy,” Deggs said about Maggard at the coach's introductory press conference. “I suggest you break out whatever it takes to keep him here. He’s got a vision. He’s got energy. Energy creates what? More energy.

“That’s why you see this here today. He’s a tireless worker, he’s organized, he’s on top of things and if he says something, it happens.”

Lee De León had the same reaction the week before as he was introduced as the new executive director of the Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Fund.

“What a stud,” he said of Maggard. “You guys are so lucky to have him as your athletic director. He is a big-time A.D. I’m so excited to get to learn from him.”

Any one of the long list of adverse occurrences during Maggard’s first stint as an A.D. were capable of derailing his reputation before he even had a chance to establish one.

No one is perfect, and Maggard has admitted some mistakes were likely made along the way. But there was always a plan, and it was always carried out in a methodical fashion, whether it was a situation that blind-sided him or a controversy he created.

“I know we’ve worked very hard to do that," he said. "Could we have done better in certain situations? I’m sure we could have. Could we have communicated a little better? I don’t know. But as I look back on all of those challenging incidents, I certainly feel good about what we accomplished.”

Quick but don’t hurry

The first two road bumps, just seven months into the job, didn’t catch him by surprise.

On Nov. 1, 2017, Maggard fired Michael Lotief, UL's highly successful softball coach.

The decision immediately drew a line in the sand, dividing the community and the fan base for the department’s most successful program. Some of those wounds still haven’t healed.

But whichever side of that decision you were on, there’s no arguing with how quickly Maggard addressed it.

Not quite three weeks later, he was introducing a highly qualified replacement in Gerry Glasco.

And while Glasco himself would tell you he’s disappointed the program hasn’t at least returned to super regional play in his first two seasons, the initial fears that the its glory days were gone have been relieved.

About two weeks later, Maggard fired football coach Mark Hudspeth. That decision was less controversial, and just 12 days later Maggard introduced Billy Napier has UL’s next head football coach.

“Over my 22 years at Missouri, I had the opportunity to be involved in some searches,” Maggard said. “In any situation, you’re going to learn. You may learn how to do things or you may learn how not to do things. When it comes to coaching searches, my innate philosophy has always been, ‘Be quick, but don’t hurry.’ But also, if you know the person is out there, find a way to go get them.

“It’s not that I had a model to follow. I line it out with characteristics and traits that I look for in a coach, and when I can, I want the input of the student-athletes of that team. But at the end of the day, I know I need to find a coach that checks those boxes that I’m looking for in a head coach, who I think will not only make that sport’s team better but make our whole department better.”

Trouble really gets personal

In the fall of 2018, Maggard personal life was turned upside down when Kerry, his wife of 28 years, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It was one of those times, you just kind of buckle down and move ahead,” Kerry Maggard said.

That's when her husband seems to be at his best.

“There have been some rough moments," Kerry said. "But he’s a planner, an administrator to the tee. I tend to be much more emotional. When I was at some of his my weakest moments, that’s when he would take over again, really just research, make a plan, move ahead and encourage me.”

Today, Kerry reports that, “everything is clear and good” after radiation — now “just monitoring and trying to forget bout it between each testing period.”

As Maggard and his family were dealing with that life-altering news, tragedy struck his athletic department again. On Jan. 24, Geri Ann Glasco — UL assistant softball coach and daughter of the head coach — was killed in a crash on Interstate 10.

She was only 24 years old.

“That was just so tough,” Maggard said. “It was so heartbreaking.”

Two months later, two athletic employees who had been with the department more than three decades died a week apart: Equipment manager Lynn Williams and longtime UL employee Leonard Wiltz.

“Everyone within the athletic department had to lean on each other during those times,” Maggard said. “With the loss of Lynn Williams and the number of people who have worked with him for so long — the same with Tony, obviously, and the love and respect people have for Gerry and Vickie Glasco. They may not have known the Glascos as long as Lynn and Tony, but that hurt for that family was as strong.”

No way to prepare for this one

In late June, tragedy struck again when the news came that longtime baseball coach Tony Robichaux had suffered a heart attack.

Immediately Maggard's mind went to work.

“To be honest, I never thought about us losing him,” he said. “But I was thinking that he may not be able to come back until January, or maybe he and (wife) Colleen would decide, ‘That’s it. We’re done. We’re going to focus on life.’

“Even then, I was thinking we may need to find some interim-type phase to get us through to the season.”

On July 3, the beloved and iconic coach died.

UL fans everywhere were stunned. UL baseball without Tony Robichaux seemed unthinkable.

In his leadership role, Maggard didn’t have the luxury of grieving. He had to console and comfort and somehow be uplifting.

He personally called every player on the team. He called all of their parents. He called every recruit in the most recent signing class.

It wasn’t something he had done before. In his 20-plus years in athletic administration, Maggard had never encountered the death of a head coach.

“No, there was no blueprint on this,” he said.

But something told him it was needed. Later, multiple parents expressed how comforting his gesture was.

“I think my mind went to, ‘If I were a parent, what would I appreciate?’ ” Maggard said. “I had a student-athlete population to worry about. As a parent, I wanted to reach out to the parents to let them know, ‘Hey, we’ve got your sons. We’ve got them and we’re going to be there for them.’ I think it was just me being a parent myself.

“It was just the right thing to do in my opinion. I wanted them (players) to know that we know it’s a tough time, but also ensure them that I was committed to going out and finding a head coach who they would be proud to play for and work with.”

Supporting wife by his side

The days following Robichaux's death were difficult for everyone. Maggard knows he was lucky to have Kerry helping him through it all.

“We kind of went back and forth,” Kerry said. “At times, it was very emotional for both of us, but sometimes when it was harder on him, I was able to encourage him to move forward with the process and start thinking ahead, knowing that’s what coach Robe would want — to keep that baseball program as strong as it has been and continuing his mission of developing young men.

“I tried to keep things as stable at home. I handled some of our kiddo’s issues a little more, trying not to load more onto his plate during that week or two. I just tried to be there to listen and talk.”

Incredibly, two weeks later on July 18, Maggard unveiled the perfect choice to replace Robichaux in former assistant coach Matt Deggs.

During the press conference introducing Deggs, all the emotion Maggard had suppressed in ordered to do his job caught up with him.

What came across was not the organized, efficient athletic director. He was just being a caring human being.

Like others in the stadium club that day, Maggard couldn’t help but notice the emotional embrace between Deggs and Robichaux's widow, Colleen.

“To be real honest, I probably suppressed a lot of my personal emotions (during the search),” Maggard said. “Leading up to that press conference introducing coach Deggs, I was really focused on getting my mind right and I was going to get through that just fine.

“There were a couple parts of my remarks that I knew could get a little emotional and they ultimately did. But I was just overcome with emotion when I saw Matt Deggs go over and hug Colleen. I pretty much lost it right there and I didn’t gain my composure too well. That’s why I struggled so much in my remarks.”

Organized, yet compassionate

"I do feel a burden lifted off my shoulders identifying the very best baseball coach for us today," Maggard said. "He checked all the boxes on the non-coaching side, but, hey, he’s a great coach as well."

But the grief is still there.

“Even today, there’s just a somber feel to me," Maggard said almost two weeks later. "Maybe it’s just because this is my time to grieve a little bit, reflect and pay my own respects to a great man that we lost.”

His ability to compartmentalize his leadership duties did not erase his compassionate side. It just sort of redirected it.

“He’s my best friend,” Kerry said. “It was a grieving process and a process of moving on that we go through together, no matter what the challenge is. But this (Robichaux death) was definitely a really rough thing. There was no way to prepare for this. It’s just a realization of how precious life is.”

The way her husband has delivered what was needed for the athletic programs and the fans did not surprise Kerry Maggard.

“I’m so proud of him, because he’s so compassionate,” she said. “He checks on Colleen almost every day. There was a lot going on behind the scenes at that time, but again, the Robichaux family reached out to him. There was a connection made that was really special as everyone was going through a grieving process in their own way.”

As rough as the past weeks have been — sure, he’s worn out physically and emotionally — Maggard is not complaining.

“I will say this, it continues to be an honor to serve in this role,” he said. “It has been very challenging, but my challenges pale in comparison to the Robichaux family, the Glasco family and others. So by no means would I ever want to sound like ‘Oh, woe is me.’ I had a role to play in those situations and just wanted to do the very best I could.”

The Maggards are not sure why Cajun Nation has faced so many losses during their tenure here.

“You could never imagine the amount of tragedy that this community has had in the past couple years,” Kerry said. “Sometimes I just wonder what the plan is.”

Perhaps Maggard and his family showed up in these parts just at the right time.

“I’ve heard people make that comment,” Maggard said. “I don’t know. I do know that everything that’s happened has made us stronger and it’ll continue to make us stronger. It’s shown us that together we will get through anything. Let’s just hope there’s no more for a while.”