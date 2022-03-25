UL center fielder Max Marusak couldn’t wait to get back into the Cajuns’ starting lineup after missing 15 games with an oblique injury.
Freshman shortstop Kyle DeBarge just couldn’t wait to get back at South Alabama’s dugout.
Both achieved supreme satisfaction of scratching that aggravating itch with dramatic RBI singles in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift the Ragin’ Cajuns to a thrilling 5-4 win over the first-place Jaguars on Friday at Russo Park.
“It felt great,” Marusak said. “I was so thankful for this opportunity. Seeing my teammates play while I was out was a lot of fun. I was excited for them, but I was so happy to get back out there.
“It was an amazing game to come back to.”
After his Cajuns (now 10-11, 1-3) wasted numerous opportunities to take the lead prior to extra innings, it appeared UL might have let one slip away when Jaguars’ third baseman Cameron Tissue hit a solo homer in the top of the 11th.
Somehow, though, the frustration of stranding runners in scoring position all night didn’t get the best of the Cajuns.
“I said, ‘Relax, the game is not over’.” UL coach Matt Deggs said he told his team in the middle of the 11th. “Let’s a runner on and see what happens.”
Julian Brock led off with a walk and got to second base when Jonathan Brandon’s shot up the middle bounced off the pitcher.
Marusak then tied the game with an RBI single to left.
“There was a little bit (frustration), but this team has so much grit and perseverance,” he said. “I’m so proud of all of our guys. Our pitchers did great. This game speaks a lot about what we’re about. We’re never going to give up.”
Then after Tyler Robertson was hit by a pitch, DeBarge singled through the right side for the game-winning RBI.
The Cajuns were 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position on the night prior to those final two hits.
“That’s insane,” DeBarge said. “I felt like we pretty much beat them at everything in the game. It was just a matter of one time getting it done finally.”
It was especially sweet for DeBarge, whose suicide squeeze bunt was caught by the pitcher for a double play with Marusak on third with one out in the ninth.
“I like when people talk mess to me,” DeBarge said. “I popped up the squeeze and they’re all in my face over there on the first-base side. So I already had it in my mind that I’m going to get it done and then I’m going to talk afterwards. It just worked out perfectly. I was right there at first, so I could do that.”
Game two of this critical early series against UL’s bitter rival is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
“It gives us a lot of confidence,” DeBarge said. “We never lost confidence. We just started playing mediocre and we played really good tonight.”
The win snapped UL’s four-game losing streak.
“It just shows the character of our ball club,” Deggs said. “They’re a joy to coach. We had the best practice I’ve ever seen here (Thursday), and that includes my first stint here. Coming off the disappointments that we’ve had to come out and work the way that they worked, so engaged and passionate.
“They deserve a moment like this and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
The bottom of the 11th inning was a ton of fun, but it seemed unnecessary for much of the night.
The Cajuns put consistent pressure on South Alabama starter Miles Smith early on with a run in each of the first three innings.
In the first, Marusak’s return to the starting lineup began with a bang when he walked, stole second and third and scored on DeBarge’s ground out.
In the second, Heath Hood’s two-out double was followed by an error on Julian Brock’s ground out to third base.
In the third, DeBarge singled with one out and Will Veillon delivered an RBI triple for a 3-1 lead.
The Jaguars wouldn’t allow UL to enjoy that two-run cushion for very long, however. After getting an RBI single from Hunter Stokes in the first, South Alabama’s No. 9 hitter Diego Altamirano’s two-out, two-run single to right tied the game to extend UL’s struggles against opposing 9-hole hitters..
UL starter Brandon Talley allowed three runs on six hits, one walk and struck out two in 4.2 innings. He threw a career-high 88 pitches.
Reliever Bo Bonds got a strikeout to end the threat in the fifth and promptly struck out 10 batters over his first 3.1 innings of relief.
Bonds would finish with an incredible 14 strikeouts in 5.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits with only one walk.
“Bo’s got a lot to him, I’ll just tell you that,” Deggs said. “He’s got a thick backbone. He likes those moments. If you really watch, he’s slowed down some. He’s not emptying his tank away.
“That was one of the better performances I’ve ever seen in that short of a stint.”
The problem is UL’s offense stranded runners at third with less than two outs in the second, fourth, eighth and ninth innings to force extra innings.
The most painful one came in the eighth when Veillon walked and Connor Kimple singled to center to put runners on first and third with no outs.
Choosing not to squeeze, though, Smith eclipsed the 130-pitch mark by striking out three straight to end the threat.
In the bottom of the ninth, Marusak led off with a double and advanced on Tyler Robertson’s sacrifice bunt. But DeBarge’s squeeze bunt was caught by the pitcher for a double play to force extra innings.
“They ran a warrior out there tonight,” Deggs said. “We could bend him. We just never got that break. I liked our tempo and I liked our pace all night until we got runners at third.
“We executed our offense to perfection all night … until runner at third with less than two and then we starting pressing a little bit instead of letting the game come to us. If we can get a little better at that maybe we’ll all done with dinner by now.”