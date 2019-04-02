With only two catches through the first two games in 2018, Jarrod "Bam" Jackson said he was frustrated with the way his junior season began.

But what he always knew was that his time to shine was imminent.

“I’m not a selfish guy,” Jackson said. “As long we get Ws, I am always going to be satisfied. I wasn't really worried about the ball coming to me. When they finally did, I was just like, ‘This is what you want. This is your time to make plays.’”

In 2018, he shined against New Mexico State with two touchdowns. He shined against Arkansas State with 129 yards including a 53-yard touchdown reception. His lone catch in the Cure Bowl was a 13-yard touchdown.

Now as his senior season is approaching, Jackson said he is eager to begin and welcome his role as one of the main targets in the offense. He said his production is a result of the way he practices and he said he is trying to get the entire receiving room on board with his work ethic.

“I go hard in practice,” he said. “I’m hard on myself if I drop a ball in practice. I go until I can’t. I try to get as many reps as I can in practice and run myself into the ground. When game day comes, it’s a little easier.

“I try to get the other wideouts to do the same thing, to keep pushing yourself. If you get yourself in top shape, those DBs get tired. They’re running every play. There’s a lot more wear and tear on their legs.”

Senior cornerback Kamar Greenhouse has been going against Jackson in practice since both players came to UL in 2015. He said competing against Jackson makes everyone work harder because they know he doesn't take plays off.

“With him going so hard in practice, the competition level is high,” Greenhouse said. “You have no choice but to get better because you’re either going to sink or swim. Bam has great hands and you better be on him because he is not going to drop the ball. You have to show up every day and compete.”

Throughout the entire spring, almost every player — including Jackson — has said they are more comfortable in the second year under Billy Napier. He said being prepared for what is coming is giving them more time to get into game shape and work on stamina.

“When we first started last season, our heads were spinning,” Jackson said. “We got baptized by the fire last season. We’re in cooler water now. Things are a lot smoother now. We know how things are going to be. We know exactly what drills are coming.

“We just have to develop and get into better playing shape. Only so many DBs touch the field and all our guys can play and take them out one by one. That’ll help our depth situation. If we can develop, and play outside and inside at the same time, everyone will have a chance to eat.”

Jackson said he is stepping into his role as a leader this season, but he’s not putting any added pressure on himself. He said his game will speak for itself, something he knows was never a doubt.

“I’ve never questioned my ability on the field,” he said. “If I couldn't play ball, I wouldn't be here. I just want to be more of a leader in the room and bring those young guys along. I’m trying to show them the correct way to work and how to bring energy in everything you do.

“I don’t put any pressure on myself. If the ball will find you, it will find you.”