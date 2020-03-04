Turnabout is fair play.
At least that’s the way UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead sees it.
When his Ragin’ Cajuns played at Texas-Arlington on Jan. 16, it was an education game for the Mavericks with “6,000 screaming kids.”
The result wasn’t favorable for UL, getting blown out 79-52.
On Thursday, the Cajuns will play a rare game at Earl K. Long Gym on the UL campus against the Mavericks at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s going to be loud,” Brodhead said. “It’ll be the same thing for UTA.”
Truthfully, Brodhead has some pleasant memories in the old building. UL has won its last 11 games there, including one exhibition game.
The last time the Cajuns played at E.K. Long Gym was an 87-85 double overtime win over Weber State in the WBI title game in the 2015-16 season.
The last time UL lost there was a 64-46 loss to North Texas on Jan. 30, 2013.
None of UL’s current players have played a game there, so Brodhead has piped in artificial noise – “not only music and crowd noise with a band in it” - during practice sessions this week.
“I think it’s going to be different for our players,” Brodhead said. “We haven’t had a player on our team right now playing in Earl K before. It’s very loud, especially with the band. It echoes a lot. So there’s not a lot of communication between the coaches and players, especially on the offensive side.”
Thursday’s game begins a huge weekend for the Cajuns (16-11, 8-7). UL enters it tied for fourth place with Little Rock (11-16, 9-7).
The Cajuns lost the only game against Little Rock this season, so must win one more game than the Trojans this weekend to claim the No. 4 spot and final home site in Sun Belt tournament play.
Little Rock hosts Troy on Thursday and South Alabama on Saturday.
Meanwhile, UTA (18-10, 12-4) has already clinched the No. 3 tournament seed.
“We’re really excited for the opportunity,” Brodhead said. “We really want to get that host next week. Once you get in the tournament, anything can happen.”
To flip their fortunes against UTA, the Cajuns must find an answer to Marie Benson, who exploded for 30 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the field and at the line.
“We really didn’t have an answer for her that game,” Brodhead said. “We didn’t try to double down. We tried to just guard her one on one. Really, we got hurt more in the transition game than anything else.
“We were able to stop a couple of their other players but we really didn’t have an answer for her. That’s what we’re really working on right now. We’re going to try to be a little bit more aggressive.”
This weekend will also be about honoring the program’s lone senior in forward Kendall Bess.
"Of all the kids we’ve coached, she comes in with a lot of energy," Brodhead said. "I don’t care if it’s 5 in the morning or 10 at night, she’s full of energy. I think this team as far as for chemistry has been the best since we’ve been here.
"They seem to get along on and off the court. A lot of it has to do with her. She’s very mature and she’s fun to be around and she’s selfless. She’s a motivator. She’s a great student in the class room as well. We’ve been blessed to have her.”