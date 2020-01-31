As much as UL senior pitcher Summer Ellyson prefers to keep things as simple and routine as possible, she’s already noticed how difficult a chore that’s going to be in 2020.

In many ways, her final season with the Ragin’ Cajuns figures to be like no other.

With Oregon transfer pitcher Megan Kleist now on board, the former Teurlings Catholic standout is beginning to warm up to some of those changes.

“She’s awesome,” Ellyson said of Kleist. “She’s super sweet and easy to get along with. We get along well.”

If all goes as planned, no longer will Ellyson be forced to carry such a heavy workload in the circle.

Last season, Ellyson led the nation in wins, going 39-6 with a 1.11 ERA with 354 strikeouts in 272.1 innings in 50 appearances with 45 starts.

By comparison, 29 is the most starts in Kleist's three-year career.

“It’s a relief to not have to do it all by myself, but it’s even more of a relief to have her and know that she’s there to help me,” Ellyson said.

Don’t expect a different mental approach on game day from Ellyson, however.

“My mental approach always stays the same whether I’m starting or not,” she said. “I have to be prepared at all times. We don’t want that, but anybody can get hurt on this team at any time, so I have to be prepared no matter what.

“I’m grateful and I’m excited to have her on my side to help me out and help this team out to reach our common goal, but I treat it like any other day. We both have to go out there and work hard and do what we’re supposed to do.”

That issue of “hard work,” though, is another area change Ellyson is appreciating.

“She’s always working hard,” Ellyson said of Kleist. “I’ve kind of done what I needed to do, and then it’s like, ‘OK, she’s doing a little bit extra. Maybe I need to do a little bit extra too.’

“I’ve always done what I’m supposed to be, but she just works hard … harder than anybody else I’ve ever seen. She’s always there pushing us. In the bullpen, there’s a constant competition of trying to be better than each other. We’re always pushing each other. It’s awesome.”

It’s a process UL coach Gerry Glasco relishes, and one he hopes will transform last year’s 52-6 team into a legitimate national championship contender.

“Having two pitchers, we can take a lot of load off each one - not just physically, but mentally,” Glasco said. “It’s going to be a lot less load on either one of those two girls. The biggest thing is if we do get into a situation where somebody gets hurt or sore or injured, we can really be careful with soreness.

“We can stop soreness before we know for sure if it’s hurt or just sore. There are a lot of advantages of having two good arms.”

The biggest one is hopefully confounding opposing lineups with Glasco’s general plan of alternating his two All-American pitchers.

“They’re similar in a lot of ways,” Glasco explained. “They both can go up and down. They both have good change-ups, but the reality is their best pitch is different. Summer’s got a tremendous rise ball. Her rise ball is really, really good.

“It sets up a very effective drop ball. Kleist has got an extremely good drop ball and it sets up an effective rise ball. And then they’ve both got change-ups, but Kleist’s change-up is just off the charts. It’s really good.”

For some All-Americans, having a newcomer infringe on her turf might not be welcomed. That’s where Ellyson’s simplistic approach really kicks in.

“I’m not out here trying to break records,” Ellyson insisted. “That’s not my goal. My goal is to help my team win and to accomplish what we set out to accomplish. So I don’t think about statistics before a game. ‘Oh, you have this many wins or this many strikeouts, whatever.’

“That doesn’t matter to me. I don’t like to think about it. I like to keep myself humble. If not, that’s when you get struck down.”

Along that same line, Ellyson has no plans to change her normal postgame activities of giving back to the community either.

“After every game we always make it a big point to go talk to the fans and go talk to those little girls who are waiting for autographs and waiting to talk to us,” Ellyson said. “I remember being that same little girl, so I take the time to think about those things and go and participate with them, hang out with them and teach them things.”

Ellyson’s typical mindset also helps deal with the over-the-top expectations that come with UL now possessing two All-American arms like the nation’s other powerhouses.

“I try not to think about it,” Ellyson said. “There’s always going to be expectations. I did really well the past two seasons and she did really well where she comes from. But you just kind of let it roll off – in one ear and out the other – and do what you’ve got to do. Try not to overthink it.

“I’m trying to stay the same. Just roll with the punches and work hard.”