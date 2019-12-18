Caleb Anderson
ATH, 6-2, 185, East Feliciana
Ranked as the No. 36 prospect in Louisiana by 247sports … threw for 1,234 yards and 12 TDs as a junior … made All-District at four different positions in his career …. National Honor Society and made Academic All-State in football and baseball … Also got offers from Utah, Virginia, Arkansas State and Army … father, Cedric, is his high school head coach who played at Tulane … recruited by D.J. Looney.
Emani Bailey
RB, 5-9, 200, Ryan-Denton, Texas
Rated as the 61st best running back nationally … Rushed for 1,644 yards and 24 touchdowns on 153 carries as a senior to give him 4,198 yards and 52 touchdowns for his prep career, which included three 1,000-yard seasons … set school’s single-game rushing record with 275 yards … led team to state finals this fall … ranked as the No. 260 prospect in Texas … also offered by Northwestern State and Tulsa … recruited by Patrick Toney.
Kyren Lacy
WR, 6-3, 207, Thibodaux
Collected 54 catches for 864 yards and 18 touchdowns this season … ranked as the No. 71 prospect in Louisiana … helped Thibodaux win the 5A state basketball title and currently averaging 20 points a game … got offers from Southern Mississippi, Miami, Houston, Louisiana Tech and ULM … recruited by LaMar Morgan.
Courtline Flowers
CB, 6-1, 207, South Oak Cliff-Dallas, Texas
Three-start recruit ranked as the No. 74 prospect in Texas … had 39 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five interceptions as a senior … had 19 catches for 173 yards and 2 TDs as a junior … also received offers from Arizona, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Rutgers and Houston … recruited by LaMar Morgan.
Dontae Fleming
WR, 6-0, 165, East St. John
R anked as the No. 52 prospect in the state … had 17 receptions for 351 yards and seven TDs as a senior … earned All-District honors in baseball as a centerfielder as well … also offered by Lamar, Memphis, Arkansas State and ULM … recruited by Michael Desormeaux.
Corey Marshall
OG, 6-3, 332, Northwood-Shreveport
Ranked as the No. 58 prospect in Louisiana … also played defensive tackle at Northwood with 97 tackles and 8 sacks this fall… also received offers from Louisiana Tech, Colorado State, Tulane, Louisiana Tech and Southern Mississippi … recruited by Patrick Toney.
Trey Amos
ATH, 6-0, 173, Catholic-New Iberia
Played quarterback at Catholic, but will likely be a cornerback in college … rushed for 1,410 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior in addition to throwing for 887 yards and 11 more scores … won a state title, lost in the finals and made it to the semifinals in his last three seasons at Catholic High … also played basketball and track, winning the 2A long jump state title with a 22-9.75 leap … also ran nine kickoffs back for 188 yards … scored a total of 156 points … ranked as No. 55 prospects in state … also offered by Tennessee, Arkansas State, Southern Mississippi, Louisiana Tech and ULM … recruited by Michael Desormeaux.
Jack McKenzie
OG, 6-4, 285, Parklane Academy-McComb, Miss.
Ranked as No. 44 overall prospect and sixth offensive lineman in Mississippi … honored as the Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year … member of National Honor Society … also offered by Air Force, Louisiana Tech, Southern Mississippi and Louisiana Tech … recruited by D.J. Looney.
Dominique Ratcliff
DT, 6-2, 266, Conroe, Texas
Ranked as the No. 269 overall prospect in Texas and top 150 defensive tackles nationally … had career statistics of 118 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles … also got offers from Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Liberty, Navy, Toledo and Texas State … recruited by Matt Powledge.
Errol Rogers
WR, 5-11, 185, Lafayette Christian
Rated as the 16th best receiver in Louisiana …Primarily played quarterback as a senior, passing for 1,178 yards and 10 TDs with no interceptions on 68-of-112 passing. Also rushed for 544 yards and six TDs on 89 carries and still caught 10 passes for 147 yards and one TD … shared quarterback duties with Ryan Roberts, son of UL defensive coordinator Ron Roberts … won three state titles at LCA … also offered by Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, ULM and McNeese State … recruited by Michael Desormeaux.
Ahmad Johnson
LB, 6-1, 210, Pelahatchie, Miss.
Ranked as the No. 41 overall prospect and third-best linebacker in Mississippi … named as the Blitz 16 Player of the Year in Mississippi … also offered by Austin Peay, Indiana, Southern Mississippi and Tennessee … recruited by D.J. Looney.
Dabari Hawkins
CB, 6-2, 185, Stafford, Texas
Ranks as the No. 290 prospects in Texas … captain of his team … Blue-Gray All-American game selection …. Had 46 tackles, one interception and a forced fumble as a senior … All-District power forward in basketball … also offered by Air Force, New Mexico State, Tulsa, Vanderbilt and Tulane … recruited by LaMar Morgan.
Tyree Skipper
ATH, 6-2, 185, Sophie B. Wright-New Orleans
Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN … Played quarterback and safety as a senior … ranked as the 12th best athlete in Louisiana … also played basketball in high school … also offered by McNeese State and Southeastern … recruited by Jabbar Juluke.
Christian Sabatini
TE, 6-2, 239, Plano, Texas
Ranked as No. 128-best tight end in the nation … had 21 receptions for 347 yards and 4 TDs as a senior and 11 catches for 181 yards and a score as a junior … also offered by Army, ULM, Marshall and Southern Mississippi … recruited by Patrick Toney.
Sonny Hazard
DT, 6-0, 296, Jesuit-New Orleans
Rated as three-star recruit and ranked as No. 85 prospect in state … father and uncle played at LSU … had 32 solos, 32 assists, five sacks and seven stops behind the line, as well as 10 QB hurries and an interception he returned 14 yards for a TD … also offered by ULM, Tulane, Nicholls State, Northwestern State and SLU … recruited by Jabbar Juluke.
Tanarious Achan
WR, 5-8, 170, Iowa Central JC/Comeaux High
Not officially on this year’s draft class … Former Comeaux High quarterback and track standout who played at Riverside Community College in California and Iowa Central Junior College … had 54 catches for 805 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore after 32 grabs for 502 yards and six TDs as a freshman … recruited by Michael Desormeaux.
Andray Pope
RB, 6-0, 200, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Ala.
Not officially on this year’s draft class … Ranked as the No. 35 prospect in Alabama … rushed for 1,493 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior … also got offers from Central Michigan, Alabama State, UAB, Arkansas State and Army … recruited by Rory Segrest.