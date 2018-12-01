The New Orleans Bowl could be a champion-versus-champion matchup.
Or a makeup game.
Or neither.
Appalachian State’s 30-19 victory against UL-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday advanced the Mountaineers to the Dec. 15 game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against a Conference USA team which will be announced Sunday.
But which C-USA team will face the Mountaineers (10-2)?
It could be Alabama-Birmingham (10-3), which continued its comeback story from having the program shut down in 2015 with a 27-25 victory against Middle Tennessee in the C-USA title game Saturday.
Or it could be Southern Miss (6-5), whose Sept. 15 game at App State was canceled because of Hurricane Florence.
Billy Ferrante, the bowl’s executive director said that while an all-champions game would be desirable, all of C-USA’s bowl-eligible teams which haven’t yet been assigned are still in play.
That would include USM; North Texas (9-3), which played in last year’s game; Middle Tennessee (8-5) or Marshall (8-4).
Ferrante added that the C-USA league office makes the assignments in conjunction with its bowl partners.
C-USA has matched two teams already: Louisiana Tech (against Hawaii) in the Hawaii Bowl and Florida International (against Toledo) in the Boca Raton Bowl.
Also adding to the intrigue is the speculation that Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield is a candidate to fill Louisville's coaching vacancy.