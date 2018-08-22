A common thread exists through the most successful period in UL-Lafayette football, a stretch when the Ragin’ Cajuns won 36 games and took their first four bowl wins in a four-year period.
From 2011-14, when UL-Lafayette posted four straight 9-4 seasons and became the first team in NCAA history to win the same bowl game in four consecutive years, the offensive front was consistent, solid and remarkably healthy.
In 2011 and 2012, the same quintet that started the season opener started all 13 games. The next two years was almost as perfect, with six players sharing the starts and four starting every game.
It’s no surprise the top three offensive seasons — four straight years with more than 5,000 total yards — and four of the top five came in that four-year period.
The past three seasons have seen a lot more shuffling up front and a notable drop in effectiveness, including last season when six sophomores were part of a normal eight-man rotation.
One of those sophomores-turned-juniors, Cole Prudhomme, says last year’s struggles are a thing of the past.
“We were a little lost at times last season,” said the Eunice graduate who started all 12 games at center in 2017 after playing just one series the previous year. “I know for me, in essence, I was just getting my toes wet. Now I can see the defense, I know how they move. I can tell if a D-lineman’s trying to get inside or a linebacker’s going out.”
Prudhomme’s not alone in having a much higher comfort level this year. Kevin Dotson started 12 games at right guard, Robert Hunt had nine starts at guard and two at tackle, Ken Marks played in 12 games with one start at tackle and Staten Wade had three starts in nine games before a knee injury. All were sophomores.
“The biggest difference this year is in knowing what to do, being familiar with our system and what we’re asking them to do,” said Rob Sale, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. “We have more concepts than they ran last year when it comes to the run game, so there’s a higher volume. With them knowing what to do, they can pull the pin and play fast.”
Prudhomme has quickly become a Sale disciple, even when he missed most of spring drills with an injury.
“It’s all about technique with him,” Prudhomme said. “The emphasis he has on technique is tremendous. It’s mind-opening to me. The little things … hand position, looking for leans, seeing where guys are. I really wanted to get out there in the spring and get a head start, but my biggest focus was watching film, learning the playbook, learning the techniques, and now I’m trying to apply that.”
“Cole wasn’t here in the spring,” Sale said, “so I was anxious to see how he’d perform. He didn’t disappoint anybody. He was ready to go.”
The Cajuns will likely start five juniors up front, including a talented flank to Prudhomme’s right. Dotson (6-4, 310), a preseason All-Sun Belt Conference pick, returns at his familiar guard spot, and Hunt (6-5, 336) made the move to right tackle after playing on the left side last year.
“Those two guys, they play well together,” Sale said. “Just watching Robert in the offseason and moving around, he can hold up at the tackle position. It’s good to have around 700 pounds on one side to be able to push the line of scrimmage.”
Prudhomme (6-3, 292) was even more enthusiastic about the possibilities.
“We’re going to dominate over there,” he said. “We’ll plow anybody on that side.”
Marks (6-4, 303) is likely at left guard and either Wade (6-5, 301) or Rico Robinson (6-5, 307), who played in all 12 games last year, will get the call at tackle. Some of that group may be in different positions at times depending on circumstances.
“We’ll have a rotation to find the best five,” Sale said. “We have guys breathing down everybody’s neck for playing time. If we have six good football players, I’m going to play six. If the seventh is equal to the sixth, I’m going to play seven. If there’s a drop-off from the seventh to the eighth guy that’s not even close, the eighth guy can come over and stay by me. We’ve got to have that flexibility if we’re going to be successful.”
“The best thing is that these guys are leaders,” Prudhomme said. “Dotson’s going to point fingers at people, Hunt’s the same way. These guys like to work. I love the way the O-line is set up right now.”