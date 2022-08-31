The big day has finally come for UL head coach Michael Desormeaux and his Ragin’ Cajuns.
Sure, he coached the team in the New Orleans Bowl back in December just weeks after being named as the new program’s new head coach.
At 6 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field, Desormeaux will lead his team onto the field on the very field he played his college football on from 2005-08 against the Southeastern Lions.
“I can’t wait for them to get the opportunity for them to go out there and do their thing,” Desormeaux said. “There’s nothing better than opening the season at home in front of your crowd, in front of your fans.”
It’s a big day for his hometown of New Iberia.
Desormeaux is a product of Catholic High of New Iberia, while SLU head coach Frank Scelfo attended New Iberia Senior High almost three decades earlier.
“Ton of respect for coach Scelfo," Desormeaux said. "Been knowing him a long time. His career and certainly since he’s been there is really impressive."
Naturally, nostalgia will be the farthest thing from Desormeaux’s mind after the kickoff.
At that point, UL’s staff finally gets to see its squad against an actual opponent as the Cajuns hope to continue match last year’s success of 13-1 and a No. 16 final national ranking.
“I like where this team is at a lot,” Desormeaux said. “I really do. I felt like our leadership from the beginning would be something that helps us to continue on the trajectory we were on.
“The leadership has been phenomenal to this point. The morale of this team and the work ethic of this team is something that’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Of course, he also expects quite a challenge from the Lions, who were 9-4 last season.
“They’ve got good players all over the place,” Desormeaux said. “You know this game is going to mean a lot to their staff and to their players. You know they’re going to play really good football.”.
Both teams will be unveiling new starting quarterbacks. Chandler Fields takes over for the winningest quarterback in UL history in Levi Lewis.
“Chandler’s got the ability to do all the things we did with Levi and vice versa,” Desormeaux said. “It’s a little bit more now just what we want to do more than what he can do. I feel like we can run the offense exactly what we want to.”
Meanwhile, Cephus Johnson replaces Cole Kelley after backing him up for two years as a South Alabama transfer. Kelley passed for 3,634 yards and 31 scores and ran for 390 and 12 more TDs last season.
“To say he’s very capable is an understatement,” Desormeaux said of Johnson. “The guy’s a really good player. What they do on offense, they’re very multiple – a lot of different personnel groups and they do a lot out of it.”
Perhaps the most interesting matchup is UL’s passing game with Fields’ strong arm against Southeastern’s talented secondary. Three different cornerbacks have earned FCS All-American honors in their careers – Zy Alexander, Ferlando Jordan and Brandon Barbee.
Loreauville native Alexander led the team with six interceptions last season.
“We’re going to have to read the defense and go where the ball needs to go,” Desormeaux said. “Our guys that get it are going to have to make plays after the catch.
“You’ve got to take what they give you. If you gets in the game where you have to force it, their secondary has good players in it and they make plays on the ball.”
Saturday will also begin to reveal how much bigger a role Desormeaux’s former position group of tight end will play in UL’s 2022 offense. It’s a seasoned group including Johnny Lumpkin, Neal Johnson and Pearse Migl.
“ Johnny and Neal are just security blankets for every quarterback in that room,” Fields said. “In the end, they’re extremely good blockers, they’re almost like second left tackles in the run game.
“In the pass game, they’re just a big 'X', so they’re really good.”
All eyes will also be on UL’s new running back corps, led by Chris Smith.
“I’ve seen a lot of promising things,” Fields said. “Chris Smith, (Jacob) Kibodi and Terrence (Williams) are serious backs and they have a lot of upside,” Fields said. “They all play a different role in our offense. They all can catch, but some are more hard-nosed backs and some are very shifty. They’re all very good players.”