Kandra Lamb carried the UL Ragin’ Cajuns into the if-necessary game of the NCAA Baton Rouge regional with a three-hit shutout in Sunday’s first game at Tiger Park.
But UL’s bats continued to stay a little too quiet in an 8-5 loss to the Tigers in the regional final later Sunday.
"I was thrilled with the effort of my ballclub today," UL coach Gerry Glasco said. "I thought they played well, I thought they played hard. I was really proud of them."
LSU (35-20) advances to the super regional against Florida State, while the Cajuns (47-12) ended shy of the super regional round for the fifth straight season.
In their five games in the regional, UL shut out each of the other three teams once. In the other two games, LSU scored 18 runs.
After Lamb’s dominant 97-pitch performance with one walk and five strikeouts in the 2-0 win earlier Sunday, the sophomore right-hander started the winner-take-all game as well and pitched into the third inning before being relieved by ace Summer Ellyson.
"I thought she was doing so well, and I definitely wanted to give her a chance to win both games," Glasco said.
In the two games, she only yielded eight hits to LSU's offense in 9-2/3 innings.
"It’s hard to find the tools she has," Glasco said. "She’s extremely intelligent. I’ve been doing film sessions with her the last three weeks, and I was just shocked at how quick she picks things up and how observant she is."
For the second time in three games against LSU this weekend, Ciara Bryan led off with a solo homer to right to give Lamb an early lead in the late game.
"I wanted to be aggressive," Bryan said. "In the previous game, I took a lot of first-pitch strikes and I didn’t really help myself. I wanted to help myself and help the team. I wanted to be aggressive in my at-bat."
The Cajuns actually loaded the bases after that bomb but again couldn’t deliver a big hit to create a big inning.
In the bottom of the first, Lamb was very close to maintaining that lead, but Georgia Clark delivered a clutch two-strike, two-out single up the middle for a 2-1 lead.
"I had just missed in the last at-bat," Clark said. "It was kind of deflating. So when I saw her again, I knew what I wanted to do and the pitches I wanted to swing at. I had just missed the riseball, so I kind of knew the changeup was coming. As soon as I saw it, I just threw my hands and knocked it right back up the middle."
That slight cushion grew to 3-1 when Taylor Pleasants homered with one out. Two batters later, Lamb was replaced by Ellyson.
Ellyson ended up giving up four more runs in two innings to finish out her illustrious career at UL. For Glasco, though, he'll only remember all the good Ellyson did for UL's program.
"Summer Ellyson, a miracle for a coach to walk on a campus and see Summer Ellyson … 20 innings in two years and then her win 99 games for our coaching staff and for our team over the last three and a half years," Glasco said. "It’s a miracle to get a player like her."
As it turned out, the pitcher didn’t matter at that point. The Cajuns’ offense didn’t muster another rally off LSU starter Ali Kilponen, who was the hard-luck loser in Sunday’s first game, until the seventh inning.
"I thought she did a really good job of coming back in game two and using the off-speed a lot more," Glasco said. "She struggled a little bit with her control. It looked like the ball was going low, but it tended to work well. I think they got a lot of easy ground balls to second."
LSU’s offense pulled away anyway in the fifth when Aliyah Andrews’ incredible speed allowed her to score on sacrifice fly in shallow right field.
Then it was that pesky Clark again, smashing a three-run home run for a commanding 7-1 lead.
The middle of UL's order finally got into one in the sixth when Bailey Curry lined a two-run homer to left to narrow the gap to 7-3. Still, the Cajuns combined for 10 hits in Sunday's two games.
Gortarez's RBI single spearheaded a two-run rally in the seventh, but the Cajuns were one baserunner short of bringing the tying run to the plate.
"I don’t know," Glasco said of the lack of hitting in the regional. "I thought we’d come in after last week. I said, ‘If we don’t hit well in the regional coming out of last week in the Sun Belt tournament, I don’t know what we’ve got to do.’ I felt so good about the kids the way they saw the ball. We saw good pitching in the Sun Belt. You look at the teams we saw, they’re in the NCAA tournament and winning games in the NCAA tournament, and they’ve got quality arms and quality coaches."
UL’s offense only mustered four hits in Sunday’s win, but Lamb made sure a two-run rally in the third was enough.
Sophie Piskos led off with a double to left and Ciara Bryan got an infield single. One forceout later, Jade Gortarez doubled past a diving Aliyah Andrews for a two-run double.
LSU's biggest chance to score came in the sixth. With two on and two outs, Clark's deep fly ball to right was tracked down by Julie Rawls on the warning track to keep it 2-0.