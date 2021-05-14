Sometimes you win and sometimes you don’t lose.
Needing one win to reach the Sun Belt Conference Tournament’s championship game, the No. 14-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns weren’t real picky about the method, but certainly loved the result with a hard-fought 4-3 win over Texas State on Friday.
The win improved the Cajuns to 43-10 on the season and more importantly earned UL a spot in the tournament finals scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Texas State fell to 38-11 for the season and will now move to an elimination game at 11 a.m. Saturday in hopes of earning a rematch with the Cajuns in the championship game.
“I felt good about the game,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “I felt we played like a good ball club that played an average-type game. I’m hoping that’ll turn out to be the worst game we play in the tournament. I’m hoping tomorrow will be our best game of the tournament.”
The Bobcats certainly had their opportunities to knock off the Cajuns. Texas State got four hits and were hit by two pitches in the first 2.1 innings of the game against UL starting pitcher Kandra Lamb, but stranded four against the sophomore right-hander.
The activity on the base paths lessened when ace Summer Ellyson entered the game with one out and two on in the third, but Texas State still had its chances to win.
“I’m thinking double play,” Glasco said of why he pulled Lamb. “With Summer’s drop ball, nobody’s better at getting a ground ball and giving us a chance at that lead runner force out or a double play in that spot with a right-hand batter.”
Ellyson ended up allowing three runs on four hits, no walks and struck out seven in 4.2 innings to improve her record to 22-6 on the year.
But two key errors and an ill-timed wild pitch killed Texas State’s upset bid.
UL actually began the scoring with a run in the fifth. Justice Milz led off the inning with a double and Alissa Dalton singled with one out. Glasco quickly regretted the move, but sent Milz into a tag out at the plate on a bang-bang play.
“I thought it was safe and under it, but we always want to be aggressive, because you never know what you can push through,” Milz said.
Glasco took the place on himself for several baserunning issues in the win.
“I had the worst coaching game at third I’ve had in a long time,” Glasco said. “It was really bad. I got a runner thrown out at home. I probably should have held her with one out, but I wanted to get momentum.
“ It meant a lot to me that my team had my back.”
Kendall Talley began that process of having Glasco’s back with a clutch RBI single for the 1-0 lead.
Texas State quickly responded, however, with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Singles by Piper Randolph and Tara Oltmann around two force outs set the stage for Sara Vanderford, who delivered a two-run, two-out single to right for a 2-1 lead.
UL's tough mental approach resulted in two runs in the six and another in the seventh to take a 4-2 lead to the bottom of the seventh.
In the sixth, Ciara Bryan, who was 3-for-4 in the game, led off with a single ahead of a Kaitlyn Alderink sacrifice bunt.
After a ground out to second, Milz’s ground ball was thrown away to chase home the tying run and put her at second base.
“I was just thinking put the ball in play somewhere, because they had been making mistakes previously,” Milz said. “Put the ball in play and run it out and you never know what’s going to happen.”
Rawls really made that miscue sting with an RBI single to right for a 3-2 lead.
“I came to bat with Juice (Milz) on second again,” Rawls said. “Earlier in the game, I had the chance to get her in and I didn’t pull the ball and do what I needed to do. S it was kind of redemption. I just thought I needed to get the ball through the right side and luckily I got the pitch to do that.”
Sloppy Bobcats’ defense came up big for UL again in the seventh. Bailey Curry led off the frame by reaching on a wild pitch after striking out.
Dynamic freshman catcher Piskos was at it again, driving home pinch-runner Jenna Kean with a double off the wall for a 4-2 lead.
That insurance run proved crucial after Oltmann got her third hit of the game with a two-out solo homer, before Ellyson got a strikeout to send the Cajuns to the tournament finals.