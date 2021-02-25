St. Thomas More coach Stephen Strojny wasn’t panicked at all when his team was down 20-19 at halftime to Ben Franklin on Thursday night.
“At some point in every game this season, we have gone on a run,” Strojny said. “We normally go on a run in the second quarter, but we haven't seen a team play defense like Ben Franklin. Our run got prolonged a little bit.”
The Cougars came out in the third quarter and stifled the Ben Franklin offense, holding them to just five points. Meanwhile, STM used two separate individual runs — one from Olivia Guidry and one from Sophie Perkins.
Guidry finished with 11 points while Perkins had 10 as the Cougars advance to the semifinals with a 48-35 win.
“The biggest difference in the game was Sophie and Olivia in the third quarter,” Strojny said. “We ran all three of our sets perfectly and we executed well when we needed to. We went on a run in the third and Olivia went on her own run and then Sophie went on her own run. We came out in that third quarter and we executed.”
Strojny said he switched his defense up after going into halftime and his team was eager to come and eliminate some of the mistakes that allowed Ben Franklin to take the lead into the half.
“We saw some things and we were waiting to get to the third quarter,” he said. “We went from a full-court man to man to a 3/4 trap and I think it chewed them up. We are deceptively tall and I think we squeezed some of those passing lanes and they struggled to get in a rhythm.”
Strojny said this season, at 25-3, has been a little more fun than some of his past seasons at STM. Strojny, now in his ninth season with the Cougars, credited his new-found joy in the game to his two new assistant coaches, Brooke Richard and Amelia Hebert.
“I have two assistants under the age of 26,” Strojny said. “Their connection with the kids is great and everything I’m terrible at, they’re good at. I think with all the COVID stuff and having things taken away, we are very lucky to be playing basketball. As I get older, I realize I am tired of being upset all the time. I’m ready to have fun."
Nothing would be more fun for Strojny than to move on to the finals after an upset win against St. Louis coming up. Strojny admits beating St. Louis — the team he calls “the best team in the state” — will be tough, but it’s not an unfamiliar position for the Cougars.
“I've been here nine years and in six of those nine, we have upset a higher seed in the playoffs,” Strojny said. “We are going to have to do it again. We’re going to play the best team in the state. That’s what you do.
“On paper, St. Louis should win, but we aren't playing this one on paper. We are excited.”