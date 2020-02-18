Rivalry week comes at a good time for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team.

That means coach Bob Marlin’s club won’t play a Thursday game before heading north to meet in-state Sun Belt rival ULM at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Yes, due for a rest,” Marlin said. “It’s an opportunity to try to get some guys healthy and get back to another body to be able to play eight or nine guys if we can. And go five-on-five, we haven’t been able to practice this week.”

Believe it or not, the injury bug hit the team again last week. Freshman forward Chris Spenkuch suffered a concussion and didn’t make the Alabama trip last weekend and neither did Jaylon Williams (illness) or Mason Aucoin (academic conflict).

Once again, the team wasn’t able to practice in a five-on-five format last week.

The good news is sophomore guard Trajan Wesley returned from a six-week absence to provide depth in the backcourt.

“It gave us a boost off the punch and more important gave us a chance to rest Cedric (Russell), P.J. (Hardy) and Mylik (Wilson),” Marlin said. “These teams play with a lot of guards, so it worked out having enough guards to play.”

Moreover, junior forward Tirus Smith suffered an injury in Saturday’s road win over Troy.

“He’s sore,” Marlin said of Smith. “He’s OK. His right shoulder is bothering him a little bit. He’s a tough young man. I think this time off will help him recover.”

Not having a Thursday game this week could also mean the short-handed Cajuns may not be that fatigue wall after all.

The unusual end-of-the-season schedule means UL will have at least two days between games for the rest of the regular season.

While UL is off Thursday, that doesn’t mean there aren't any important Sun Belt games that could impact the Cajuns.

Currently, UL is tied for ninth place with Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt men’s race at 6-10. Only the top 10 teams in the 12-team league qualify for the postseason tournament.

Coastal is hosting 11th place Troy (5-11) on Thursday, while eighth-place Arkansas State (7-9) plays ULM on Thursday and first-place Little Rock on Saturday.

“We still have a chance to get a home game in the conference tournament,” Marlin said. “To do that would be quite an accomplishment.”

The No. 7 and 8 seeds would host in the tournament’s first round.

Even more enticing is seventh-place UTA (8-8) hosts the Georgia teams Thursday and Saturday.

“It’s been a challenge for sure from injuries to illnesses and different things that have happened and popped up that we’ve never seen before,” Marlin said.

“But our guys have been positive. Our coaching staff has been positive. I’ve tried to coach the coaches a little bit and they’ve done a tremendous job of keeping everything moving in the right direction … having solid practices and keeping everyone’s spirits up and knowing what is at stake.”

While there’s a juicy best-case scenario for the Cajuns come late Saturday evening, the most important thing for UL is beating ULM on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s important because it’s the next game and a rival game with us,” Marlin said. “We get a better shot with Monroe that other Sun Belt teams do and rightfully so. We played well against them here. They didn’t play great in the game here.

“The score was a little bit one-sided at the end. They lost J.D. Williams early in that game and he hasn’t returned. That was a big blow to them. We just need to make play well and win. We need to make shots and win. That’s a tough place to win.”