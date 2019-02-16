MONROE It certainly wasn’t the most conventional win you’ll run across, but the UL-Lafayette women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead and his Ragin’ Cajuns aren’t real picky these days in that category.

The Cajuns didn’t score a basket in the final 3:14 of play.

Brodhead still focused on big picture UL-Lafayette baseball coach Tony Robichaux calls it "The Invisible Climb."

Their top player in Ty’Reona Doucet was hobbled, contributing 12 points and three rebounds in 22 minutes of play.

And the Cajuns got outrebounded 39-31.

Somehow, though, UL was able to complete the season sweep of UL Monroe with a hard-fought 55-52 victory over the Warhawks on Saturday afternoon at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The victory improved the Cajuns to 7-17 overall and 5-8 in Sun Belt play, creating a little distance between them and ULM, which dropped to 8-15 and 2-10.

To qualify for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, teams must finish at least 10th in the 12-team league. This win gave the Cajuns a 2.5-game lead over 10th-place ULM.

Fittingly, freshman guard Brandi Williams virtually iced the victory with a pair of free throws with five seconds left for the 55-52 lead.

Grab the pen and paper, list of Cajun-dos to beat Warhawks The more UL-Lafayette men’s basketball Director of Operations Michael Murphy began rattling off the things the Ragin’ Cajuns must do to earn a…

It was UL’s first points of any kind since Diamond Morrison’s jumper gave the Cajuns a 53-48 lead with 3:14 left to play.

Arsula Clark had got the Warhawks within a point at 53-52 with a basket with 1:04 left.

Williams’ two free throws allowed Cajun fans to breathe easier because the 3-pointers weren’t exactly falling in this one. The Cajuns only made one of their seven attempts beyond the arc, while the Warhawks only made four of 19 tries for 21.1 percent.

Tiara Malone’s long-range attempt with two seconds left was off the mark.

Williams led the Cajuns with 15 points and four rebounds behind 6-of-6 shooting at the line.

+3 Cajuns seek solutions to ending NCAA Regional drought Trying to gauge how the UL-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team will fare this season is a bit of a tricky proposition.

Kendall Bess added eight points and three rebounds to the winning cause.

The free-throw line was big for the Cajuns, who made 14 of 17, compared to just eight of 14 for the Warhawks.

The other big factor in the game was points off turnovers. The Cajuns, who led for 26:22 of the game, outscored ULM in that category 24-16, despite the turnovers being virtually even with 16 for UL and 15 for ULM.

UL also outscored the Warhawks 17-2 off the bench.