The final drive of Saturday’s first half said volumes about this year’s UL-Lafayette football team.
The Ragin’ Cajuns already held a three-score lead over Grambling, but the visiting Tigers only minutes earlier drove 75 yards in 10 plays, and quarterback Geremy Hickbottom turned a busted play into a 7-yard touchdown run. That made it 28-10 and brought life to the large coalition of Tiger fans who had made the three-hour trip south for the first meeting between the teams.
Quarterback Andre Nunez counterpunched, leading the Cajuns on a four-minute drive and somersaulting inside the pylon for a 4-yard score with 11 seconds left to cap a 74-yard march and give his team a comfortable 35-10 halftime edge.
“That was really good to see,” said first-time head coach Billy Napier, whose team went on to a 49-17 victory. “The situational work at the end of the half was good to see. Those are situations we worked on a ton in training camp, and it was good to see that work pay off.”
The Cajuns' next score came when quarterback Levi Lewis, a former Scotlandville standout, engineered a 98-yard march, one he finished with a 19-yard scoring pass to tight end Matt Barnes.
Moments later after the Tigers missed a field goal, Nunez returned and led a 76-yard scoring drive capped by tailback Raymond Calais’ 41-yard burst to the Grambling 2 and his 2-yard scoring run one play later.
That made it 49-10 with four minutes left in the third period, and the Cajuns used a combination of their second and third units the rest of the way.
“We played a lot of players tonight, that should benefit us in the long run,” said Napier, whose team now has an early-season open date before 11 straight Saturday outings. “The message we have for our team is that we need to expect this, you have to be expecting to play and go out every game ready to play.”
Nunez, who was named the starter Wednesday, misfired on his first two throws and then connected on 19 of his next 20 passes including 14 in a row spanning the first and second periods. He connected with Ja’Marcus Bradley for two scores.
“It is different when you play against a different opponent other than your own teammates for the first time in a while,” Nunez said. “But on that second drive I really think we got it together.”
That march covered 81 yards in only eight plays and came after an opening three-and-out, and followed the Tigers getting an opening field goal after Hickbottom’s 47-yard completion on their first offensive play. Trey Ragas closed that march with a 4-yard touchdown burst, part of his career-high 142 yards rushing and part of a 315-yard ground attack.
The Cajuns scored touchdowns on their next four possessions, and it didn’t seem to matter which quarterback was playing. Lewis was 4-of-8 for 57 yards, but two of his completions were for touchdowns.
“We had a plan going in when it came to the quarterback rotation, and the first possession of the second half happened to be his turn,” Napier said. “We gave them the plan for our rotation, and it had nothing to do with how they were playing in the game. I let Andre know that he did not have to be looking over his shoulder.”
Other than the opening deep pass and a 52-yard ramble by Hickbottom that set up his second-quarter score, a much-maligned Cajun defense — one that allowed 40 points per game last season — held the Tigers to one first down and 33 yards in the first half.
“We had a lot of positives, but I feel that there is room to learn,” Napier said. “I made a lot of mistakes today, you know. I’ve got lots to learn and lots I can get better at. My call sheet looks like something my girl (young daughter) Annie Jo drew all over.”