The numbers and the history may be on their side, but UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier said his Ragin’ Cajuns are paying no attention to the past or to the record books.
The Cajuns are paying attention to what they see on film from the Grambling Tigers, who provide the opposition the season opener at at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field.
“They definitely present a number of challenges,” Napier said of the Tigers, who face the Cajuns for the first time. “They present different problems for you in all three phases. But I believe in the work we’ve done so far, and I’m excited to see what these young men are going to do on Saturday.”
Napier’s first game as head coach comes after UL-Lafayette had a combined 15-22 record over three straight losing seasons since 2015.
In that same time, the Tigers have a combined 32-6 record and have gone unbeaten in 25 games against their Southwestern Athletic Conference brethren.
Grambling went 11-2 last season, losing to Tulane 43-14 in its opener before reeling off 11 straight wins followed a 21-14 loss to North Carolina A&T in the Celebration Bowl. Since Broderick Fobbs took over in 2014, the Tigers are a healthy 39-11.
“It’s important to know how excited we are about opening the season at home against a regional opponent and one with tons of tradition,” Napier said. “The most important thing is that they know how to win.”
However, all those wins — in fact, every Grambling victory since 1985 — have come against FCS competition. The Tigers came close two seasons ago, losing only 31-21 at Arizona in the second game of the year, but they're in a 16-game losing streak against FBS teams.
The last time Grambling beat an FBS member came in a 23-6 road win at Oregon State in 1985.
Since 2000, UL-Lafayette is 10-1 against FCS schools including its only two meetings against SWAC schools, wins over Southern in 2009 (42-19) and 2014 (45-6).
As for the Tigers, they might be open to playing a different style of offense. Former coordinator Eric Dooley, the FCS national assistant coach of the year in 2016, left after four years to take the top job at Prairie View. Offensive line coach Reginald Nelson now carries the coordinator title, but Fobbs will take over the play-calling.
“That’s the biggest variable in the game — coach Fobbs going to call the offense,” Napier said. “His history offensively, relative to what we have on film, that’s one of the variables in the game. We’ll have to adjust to what we see from their offense within the game and early in the game.”
Alex’s time
No player on the UL-Lafayette roster is looking forward to Saturday’s opener more than junior tight end Alex Allen.
The Northshore High graduate has had an arduous three years since joining the Cajuns as a walk-on in 2015. A broken hand sidelined him during his first year; he was relegated to the scout team in 2016; and an insurance flap and a fibula injury hindered last season.
He hasn't been on the field for a single play since 2014, his senior year at Northshore High, but that four-year stretch will end Saturday. Allen, who was added to the Cajuns’ scholarship rolls last week, will be the number three tight end and is expected to see considerable action.
“It’s been tough, been a long journey,” Allen said this week. “Out of high school I didn’t have any (Division) I offers. I had some D-II and NAIA ones, but I got on Twitter and sent my film out to a few schools and the coaches here said they had a spot for me at tight end.
“With everyone being new this year, that pushed me even more. I’ve been taught all my life to work hard, don’t ask questions and do what you’re told. When I got the scholarship, it meant that all the hard work and dedication, I knew it had paid off.”
Injury updates
Both are almost definitely sidelined for the entire season, but Napier said this week that tight end Chase Rogers and kicker Stevie Artigue are progressing after offseason surgeries. Rogers had two procedures on his foot since the end of last season, and Artigue had ACL knee surgery in the spring.
Rogers is out of a cast and is in a walking boot; he has attended meetings and other team events since the start of classes. He played extensively as a true freshman last season.
“We anticipate Chase getting back to where he can practice football the last third of the season,” Napier said, “and we’ll be able to make some decisions about his future at that point.”
Artigue went 10-for-14 on field goals last year despite nagging injuries.
“He’s coming along well, and he’s a guy who could have another year of eligibility and basically put himself in position to compete for the job next year,” Napier said. “Whether or not he can do that physically, that’s down the road. It’s his kicking knee so it’s highly unlikely this season. But you never say never.”