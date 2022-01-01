It didn’t appear to be the right time for a high-scoring game for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team.
Somehow, the freshman duo of Tamera Johnson and Lanay Wheaton made it work by combining for 51 points in a 78-72 win over Texas State on Saturday at the Cajundome.
“I thought Tamera and Lanay were more aggressive,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “We’ve been on them about being more aggressive on the offensive side. Ty was great as a decoy. Ty’s on the scouting report, so they want to double her up and that always kind of opens up everybody else.”
That aggressive approach was certainly necessary on this day for the Cajuns, who are now 9-3 and 1-1 heading into Thursday’s road game against Arkansas State.
Since the bad news that leading scorer Brandi Williams was lost for the season with a knee injury, discovering where the points would come from for the UL women’s basketball team has been near the top of the priority list.
Even more challenging Saturday was Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year Ty’Reona Doucet was slowed to a bucket by an illness and another huge scoring option Destiny Rice only scored two on two shot attempts as well.
But largely due to the duo of Wheaton and Johnson, as well as the complementary scoring from Makayia Hallmon, the Cajuns incredibly shot 60% from the field in the second half to hold off a consistent effort by visiting Texas State.
“The first half, it was just not falling,” said Wheaton, who scored a game-high 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field. “We just had to start shooting our shots because we were just forcing it at first. Then the second half, they were just falling. So we just kept taking our shots.
“After you see the first shot go in and then the second one go in, it builds confidence for you to keep shooting it.”
Johnson made 10 of her 14 shot to score 25 points to go along with two rebounds and three steals.
Hallmon added 16 points as UL’s third double-digit scorer.
“We were patient,” Brodhead said. “They were trapping us and we were kind of holding the ball for some reason in the first half. We started to let them start to come to trap us and we’d kick it back out and started attacking. It created some jump shots that we really like. May-May (Hallmon) had 16 and I thought Tamera did a good job of finding her shot.”
It wasn’t about 3-point shooting. In fact, UL only made four of 17 tries behind the arc. It was getting 20 points off 20 Texas State turnovers and making the short jumpers to shooting 50.8% from the field for the game.
“Lanay’s just a great jump shooter,” Brodhead said. “That’s kind of what we recruit, not just a 3-point jumper but we want that jump shooter who can drive and shoot the shoot that shot from the free throw line or maybe the short corner. That’s kind of what she is.”
Johnson also played a key role defensively. Texas State actually shot 51.9% for the game. Initially, the Cajuns struggled with Da’Nasia Hood, who finished with 20 points along with guard Kennedy Taylor.
As a result, UL’s staff encouraged Johnson to “shade over” more than normal on Hood.
“That was something we had to make sure we had to get on the kids,” Brodhead explained. “Tamera, you’re going to have to shade over … you’re going to have to give up the help (defense) . That’s hard for her, because she wants to help her teammates. But I thought that adjustment in the second half really worked pretty good.”
Another big aspect of UL’s win was Caira Wren’s seven points in 23 minutes of play while filling in for Doucet, who was limited to 18 minutes.
“I thought Caira Wren did a great job on the defensive side,” Brodhead said. “She doesn’t get a lot of credit, because she’s not scoring, but she can rebound and she can defend.
“Why Ty was out, she did a really good job of holding down the lane.”