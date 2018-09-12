There was much hype about UL-Lafayette’s efforts to field an up-tempo offense this season, and new offensive coordinator Rob Sale often used the “attack mentality” phrase to describe his unit.
That fast tempo wasn’t on display during the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 49-17 opening win over Grambling two weeks ago, but much of that can be attributed to the squad’s offensive success. Five of UL-Lafayette’s seven scoring drives were eight of fewer plays, and none of those took more than three minutes.
Cajuns first-year coach Billy Napier, who’s calling the offensive plays, said his team will play up-tempo and will try it at times Saturday in its road opener at Mississippi State — just not all the time.
“That’s the objective,” Napier said. “We want to use that to our advantage. We like to create a fifth quarter, and we like to get into that 85-play count. But certainly it can change within the game. We vary the tempo, and the key for us is that we mix and match the tempo based on how the team is playing, not necessarily the offense.”
The Cajuns ran 73 offensive plays against Grambling, and only 26 in the second half when the offensive aim was to run time off the clock. They averaged 7.3 yards per rush and had 556 yards on those 73 plays, with 64 of those plays and 525 of those yards in the first three quarters.
Some of those early drives featured quick-snap attempts, mostly when quarterbacks Andre Nunez and Levi Lewis had their teams in good field position. But Napier said the times that the Cajuns will go to up-tempo will be determined by how his defense is faring.
“We need to control and manage the tempo based on how the defense is doing,” he said. “As long as the defense is performing and we feel like they’re in good position relative to fatigue and play count and how did the last possession go, all those things are factors in how we call the game on offense.”
Injury update
Linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill, a Cincinnati commitment out of high school who wound up at Holmes Community College, saw limited action in the opener against Grambling and is still day-to-day.
Freshman defensive lineman Sammy Ochoa is still out with a hip injury. “He’s making progress,” Napier said, “but we’re still not ready to say he’s ready to play.”
The Cajuns had only one significant injury in the opener, when backup tight end Alex Allen of Slidell suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season. Junior Ashton Johnson, one of a bevy of running backs the Cajuns used in spring drills, moved to tight end in practice and is listed second at the H-back slot.
“We’re a little thin there with Alex’s injury,” Napier said. “(Johnson) will still be playing running back. He’s there as a result of practice, but he’s a guy that can play the ‘H’ as well, and has done that all throughout training camp and spring practice.”
A series discrepancy
UL-Lafayette and Mississippi State have a disagreement in the all-time series by one game, although that contest either did or didn’t occur almost 110 years ago.
Both schools' records list two games played in the World War II era, with MSU winning 20-0 in 1940 and 31-0 in 1945, both in Starkville. The most recent game between the teams was 31 years ago when the Bulldogs won 31-1, also in Starkville.
Those are the only three series games in UL-Lafayette’s records. However, MSU’s media guide lists an Oct. 23, 1908, game played between the two teams in Columbus, Miss., and won by UL-Lafayette 6-5. Cajuns records list a game the next day on Oct. 24, an 11-0 win over St. Martinville in the listed season opener.
Even a win in that unlisted contest would not affect UL-Lafayette’s all-time 0-42 record against Southeastern Conference foes, since the SEC was not formed until 1932.
Sun Belt success
The Sun Belt Conference went 6-3 last weekend with all three losses coming against Power Five conference foes. Significantly, the Sun Belt went 3-0 against Conference USA opposition, after commissioner Karl Benson put a premium on wins against “peer conferences” at the league’s preseason media day.
“Hopefully we’ll continue to see that trend,” Napier said. “This is a league that has some formidable teams. Look at the bowl record last year (4-1). This league is in prime position to make some noise at the Group of Five football level, I really believe that.
“I love the structure with the East and West divisions. It provides some stability for our league, and it’s very much an SEC type East and West model with the footprint of the league.”