Bob Marlin has done the Texas two-step in the Sun Belt Conference several times before.

He’s taken UL basketball teams to Arlington and San Marcos to face UT Arlington and Texas State four other times in the five years since the two schools joined the Ragin’ Cajuns in the Sun Belt Conference. He’s had a good deal of success on those trips, going 5-3 with a pair of sweeps including two wins last season when the Cajuns won the Sun Belt regular-season title.

Marlin himself has gone up against the Mavericks and the Bobcats much more than in his nine years as UL’s basketball boss. He spent 11 highly-successful years at Sam Houston State in the Southland Conference with those two schools, and overall Marlin has a combined 47-22 record against UTA and TSU in his career.

This week is very different, and not because the Cajuns (15-10, 6-6) are looking up at both schools in the Sun Belt basketball standings. This week is role reversal, and Marlin is admittedly having difficulty wrapping his head around what’s going on with the Mavericks and Bobcats.

Since joining the Sun Belt, UTA (12-14, 8-5) built a reputation for frantic, up-tempo play, a style that suited a Cajun team that has led the league in scoring each of the last five seasons. This year, the Mavericks are last in the Sun Belt in scoring both overall (67.8) and in conference play (71.2) going into Thursday’s 7 p.m. key contest against the Cajuns.

“In the past we’ve gone to UTA and won games in the 90’s,” Marlin said. “Now it’s totally different. They’ve got some juco players that make them older, and they’re tough to score on.”

Things will also be different on Saturday when UL heads south to take on Sun Belt leader Texas State (21-5, 10-3). The Bobcats, previously noted for a low-scoring, possession-valuing style, are averaging almost 75 points per game. That won’t turn many heads, but for the Bobcats it’s a breakneck pace.

However, TSU still in is its accustomed place as league leader in scoring defense, allowing only 64 points per game.

“They used to like the score in the 50’s,” Marlin said. “They play a little faster than they have in the past, moving it around quicker, shooting it quicker.

“It’s almost like they’ve reversed roles, UTA playing slower and Texas State playing faster, so our preparation will be similar … just against different teams.”

The Mavs provide the first of those challenges Thursday. UTA was riding high on a streak of eight wins in nine outings over a one-month stretch, including traveling to San Marcos and knocking off Texas State 84-77 in two overtimes back on Feb. 2. That win and that streak put the Mavs atop the Sun Belt standings, just in time to make the league’s Arkansas swing and drop four-point decisions at Little Rock and Arkansas State.

UTA went 21-13 last season and upset the Cajuns in the semifinals of the Sun Belt tournament, but still parted ways with coach Scott Cross. New coach Chris Ogden brought in an almost all-new team, with only one scholarship returnee in backup guard D. J. Bryant, and he also scheduled his team of seven eligible transfers against a brutal pre-conference schedule that include Gonzaga, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and Indiana all on the road.

“He’s got his team playing really well,” Marlin said. “They struggled against that schedule with a lot of new guys. It took a while, but once they settled in they had success early in the conference, won a couple on the road and got some confidence.”

The Cajuns should also be playing with confidence after a solid turnaround over the past two weekends. UL had lost three in a row, including a home loss to Georgia Southern and a road loss at an Appalachian State team that’s in danger of not making the 10-team field for the conference tournament.

Since then, the Cajuns knocked Georgia State out of first place in the league with a 76-72 nationally-televised victory, and came back with an 83-76 win over ULM. Both came after the Cajuns had lost to those teams on the road earlier this year.

Prior to those wins, UL had allowed an average of 101 points to their previous three opponents, and hadn’t held a team under 80 since the first Saturday in January.

“We’re going to keep emphasizing defense and keep talking about it,” Marlin said, “We did a good job in practice defensively last Thursday and Friday and we carried that over into the first half (against ULM). We did a good job, our ball screen coverage was excellent and we only gave up a couple of offensive rebounds.”

UL (15-10, 6-6) at UT ARLINGTON (12-14, 8-5)

WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

TV/ONLINE: ESPN+

RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9, KPEL-AM 1420