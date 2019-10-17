JONESBORO, Ark. As soon as preparation for Arkansas State began after last week’s loss to Appalachian State, one thing had to stick out to the UL Ragin’ Cajuns with neon lights.

Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless was leading the nation with 843 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Someone containing him would be quite a chore.

“We doubled basically, doubled him in a couple of different ways the majority of the night,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “We played cloud on top of the guy, we played an invert structure with half-field corner and safety underneath. Our front people held up for the most part. When they did get impatient, we sacked him (quarterback) and created negative plays.”

Bayless got the first laugh with two receptions for 46 yards to fuel the Red Wolves’ opening 12-play, 95-yard drive to grab a quick 7-0 lead.

Bayless would finish the first half with five receptions for 70 yards and no touchdowns.

“You can’t worry about what he’s done in the past,” cornerback Michael Jacquet said. “It’s what he’s going to do now. As long as you play your technique and you do what you’re coached to do, then the outcome will be different.

“Obviously, he’s a great player. He was able to go up and make some plays today, but for the most part, we contained him. That’s why we were able to come out with the win.”

Bayless would finish the game with nine receptions for 150 yards and no touchdowns.

“Be aggressive with him,” Jacquet said of UL’s game plan. “Don’t let him off the line easy. Make sure everywhere he goes, you go. They told me to stay on top of him like glue. That’s exactly what I did today.”

D-line shines again

Much of the talk entering the season was about the potential holes in the defensive line. Prior to last week’s game against Appalachian State, coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s pregame assessment was that very defensive line was the top unit for the Cajuns.

Maybe the Mountaineers’ head coach is on to something.

Foote: Cajuns don't have much time to learn lessons from frustrating loss Watching the film of UL’s 17-7 loss to Appalachian State couldn’t have been much fun for the Ragin’ Cajuns since Wednesday’s loss on national …

In Thursday’s 37-20 road win over Arkansas State, multiple members of that unit delivered big plays. For starters, there’s junior defensive end Chauncey Manac, who delivered several tackles against the run, as well as on pass in the flat to set up a late Red Wolves’ punt.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect, however, is the promising youngsters that shine … from Dalvin Hutchinson to Kendall Wilkerson to Ja’Quane Nelson, who took part in a sack to force a punt in the second quarter.

“The whole plan was to try to get him (ASU quarterback Layne Hatcher) on the ground,” Higgins said. “We wanted them to run the ball, but we knew eventually they were going to try to throw it in the air. We prepared all week to try to get them on the ground.”

Higgins finished with three tackles and two sacks. Manac had six tackles and 2.5 stops behind the line. Nelson collected four tackles and half a sack. Hutchinson was credited with two tackles and Wilkerson with one.

“It’s amazing,” Higgins said of his young colleagues on the line. “All of them - Ja’Quane, Kendall, Dalvin – everybody is pitching in. To be honest with you, I don’t feel kind of nervous if I go down. I know for sure I’ve got somebody behind me that’s going to step up and do the job – the same work I do. They listen. They’re a great group of freshmen.”

Anderson sighting

A-State head coach Blake Anderson still has friends and acquaintances in the Acadiana area stemming from the 2007 season when he served as the Ragin' Cajuns' offensive coordinator and quarterback coach under former head man Rickey Bustle.

Many of those friends were hit hard back in August when Anderson's wife Wendy lost her long battle with cancer. Anderson, in his sixth year as Red Wolves head coach, took a leave of absence for three weeks and returned to the sideline to lead A-State to a 43-17 road win at UNLV.

UL senior receiver Jackson may be heating up at right time again Perhaps it was because of senior wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley battling an injury during the 17-7 loss to Appalachian State, or perhaps it’s…

Anderson, whose A-State team has five straight winning seasons and five straight bowl appearances, entered Thursday's game tied for the third-most wins of any Sun Belt Conference coach in league games (32). Former Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield had 33 wins, all well behind the 52 career Sun Belt wins of Troy coach Larry Blakeney.

More long drives

The Cajuns gave up a 97-yard march to Appalachian State last Wednesday on the Mountaineers' final possession, and Arkansas State almost matched that with their first possession Thursday. After Jeff Forman mistakenly took a knee at his own 5 with the kickoff, the Red Wolves drove 95 yards in 12 plays for their first score.

+2 UL's Aussie punter Rhys Byrns delightful, productive find for Cajuns' program Rhys Byrns' family in Australia is still trying to figure out this crazy game of American football.

In all, UL has allowed three drives of 95 or more yards this season, all in its last two games.

Lagniappe

UL and A-State met for the 47th time in their history on Thursday. Only three schools have faced the Cajuns more in football -- Louisiana Tech (87 games), Northwestern State (74) and UL-Monroe (53) .... Elijah Mitchell, Kevin Dotson, Rhys Byrns and Michael Jacquet served as captains for the Cajuns ... Arkansas State won the toss and chose to take the ball ... UL wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley had six grabs for 72 yards to give him at least one reception in 34 straight games.