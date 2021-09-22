It’s not something UL football fans really want to think a lot about.

But there’s no arguing the 2020 football season for the Ragin’ Cajuns would have been a lot less fun without Nate Snyder’s game-winning, 53-yard field goal on the final play that beat Georgia Southern 20-18 at Cajun Field last September.

Without that miraculous moment, the Cajuns don’t likely finish 10-1 and never get the unique opportunity to finish the season ranked No. 15 in the final AP poll.

“Well, it would be hard to imagine not making that field goal after going through that,” UL coach Billy Napier said.

The two teams meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both clubs at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

While most fans fight pondering what might have been without Snyder’s heroics, Napier definitely wants his team to remember what Georgia Southern almost did.

“I think the big thing there is we learned a lot about our team - all the players that are on our current team and experienced that,” Napier said. “I think that’s a good thing. They understand Georgia Southern. They understand how hard they play. They understand the importance of execution. They’re going to be fundamentally sound. They’re always physically tough. And certainly with the unique offense, they can present some issues in terms of overall game management.”

So far this season, it appears the two teams are at different places.

After two weeks of struggling a bit, the Cajuns (2-1) appeared to right the ship somewhat with a convincing 49-14 win over Ohio last Thursday.

Georgia Southern (1-2), meanwhile, is coming off the first two-game swing losing games by 30 or more points in the program’s history. Moreover, last week was the first game starting quarterback Justin Tomlin played this season after being academically ineligible for the first two.

"He takes them to a different level," Napier said of Tomlin. "You could see that immediately last week with his ability to make the big play with his legs. When you’re playing this type of teams that that type of athlete at quarterback, it can cause some issues for you.

Also, the Eagles have a new offensive staff, including a new offensive coordinator.

Through the first three games, the Eagles’ offense has only enjoyed five trips into the red zone, and five of those were in the opener against Gardner-Webb.

“I do think they’re different,” Napier said. “They’re in that (option) tree.

“But in general, this is an entirely different staff and one that we haven’t played against before.”

On one hand, little has changed in Napier’s mind after the team’s closest brush with a complete game against Ohio.

“We need to own the ball and attack the ball,” Napier said. “We need to limit the explosive plays and we need to eliminate the negative plays. You do that with really good communication, you do that by eliminating mental errors, you do that by playing with really sound fundamental techniques.

“Then part of it as a staff is coming up with plans that position our players for success.”

On the other hand, the Eagles still feature some elements of the triple-option game, requiring a completely different way of playing defense.

“They’re going to test you,” Napier said. “They’re going to test your gap integrity. They’re going to test your fundamentals at the point of contact. They’re going to test your eye discipline to see if your assignment-sound and certainly when the ball does get to the perimeter, you’re going to have to tackle in the open field. All areas of your team where fundamentals are important, will be tested.”

UL senior defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey sounds confident in the defense’s ability to adjust.

“It’s all assignments,” Humphrey said. “Coach Toney always talks about 11 different hats and 11 different gaps. I feel like as long as we do that and everybody stays on pass rush, everybody stays on the quarterback – keep him in the pocket – and everybody stays assignment sound on the option, then everything will be right.”

On the other side of the ball, Georgia Southern’s had even more difficulties. This is a program built on forcing turnovers. The Eagles are 208-32 since 1984 when winning the turnover battle.

Only Alabama has forced more turnovers than Georgia Southern since 2018.

And yet, the Eagles haven’t forced a turnover yet this season. Even worse, Georgia Southern has allowed 353.6 passing yards and 525.7 total yards a game.

The Cajuns showed balance on offense for the first time last week with 310 yards rushing and 252 in the air.

Freshman Montrell Johnson rushed for 84 yards and four touchdowns, while Emani Bailey led the team with 89 yards rushing.

“We’re a three-back team and we’ve got a lot of confidence in all three of those players,” Napier said.

The Cajuns were the overwhelming preseason favorites to win the Sun Belt West race. That challenge begins Saturday.

“That’s how we treat it,” Humphrey of being chased. “It actually pushes us to work harder, because we know everybody’s coming for us. Every time we step on that field, we’re going to get everybody’s best. So we’ve got to be prepared every week in practice.”

Napier hopes his team has been more focused on the details than the quest for a title.

“We don’t necessarily talk about trying to win a championship around here as much as we really work hard on how we’re going to get that accomplished,” he said. “The work in front of the result and I think that’s the whole key here. We have to improve as a team. We took some steps forward last Thursday and we need to continue to take steps forward.”