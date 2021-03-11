The UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team’s big comeback attempt in the Sun Belt tournament semifinals may have come up short, but the squad was shown its due respect as the West’s No. 2 seed when the league’s postseason team was announced Thursday.
Senior guard Cedric Russell was recognized as a first-team member of the team, while the 6-11 transfer from Portland Theo Akwuba earned both second-team and Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Russell was the Sun Belt’s third-leading scorer at 17.2 points per game. He also was among the conference leaders in 3-point percentage at 40.0%, 3-pointers made (76) and 3-pointers made per game (2.92).
The Alexandria native ranked 14th nationally in total 3-pointers, 15th in 3-point attempts, 21st in 3-pointers per game, 22nd in total field goal attempts and 36th in 3-point percentage.
Russell had 20 or more points 10 times this season and had a season high of 30 points against Arkansas State. In 17 games this season, he hit three or more 3-pointers with a high of six against Texas State.
Akwuba didn’t waste much time making an immediate impact on the Cajuns’ squad as a transfer. He led the lead in blocked shots, offensive rebounds, field goal percentage and double-doubles with 10.
Akwuba finished third on the team in scoring at 11.3 points per game. His 68 blocked shots were the seventh most nationally and he also ranked nationally in offensive rebounds per game (3.77), 14th in total rebounds (243), 14th in blocks per game (2.64), 19th in double-doubles and 28th in rebounds per game.
In his first game at UL against Baylor, Akwuba scored 22 points on 9-of-0 shooting from the field with eight rebounds.
On the season, he had 17 games this season with double-digit points and 12 games with at least 10 rebounds.
He had a career high of 24 points with 10 rebounds against Arkansas State and enjoyed a career high of 16 boards against Little Rock.
All-Sun Belt Men's Basketball team
FIRST TEAM
DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina
Michael Flowers, South Alabama
Mason Harrell, Texas State
Cedric Russell, UL
Norchad Omier, Arkansas State
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Theo Akwuba, UL
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Norchad Omier, Arkansas State
COACH OF THE YEAR
Terrence Johnson, Texas State
SECOND TEAM
Shahada Wells, UTA
Marquis Eaton, Arkansas State
Corey Allen, Georgia State
Justin Forrest, App State
Theo Akwuba, UL
THIRD TEAM
Caleb Asberry, Texas State
Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock
Michael Almonacy, App State
Adrian Delph, App. State
Eliel Nsoseme, Georgia State