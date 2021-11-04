1. Defensive adjustments
It’s becoming the biggest key to success for the Cajuns and it happened again in Thursday’s 21-17 home win over Georgia State. The Cajuns almost always make the necessary defensive adjustments at halftime to make the difference. After giving up three double-digit play drives in the first half, UL’s defense got four stops in six possessions in the second half to give the offense enough opportunities to deliver the comeback win.
2. Offense delivered in clutch
It wasn’t a pretty sight for much of the night for UL’s offense. The running game wasn’t there for much of the night, the passing game was erratic at best and the Panthers’ defense came through with big play calls inside the 10 to force turnovers on downs. As soon as Georgia State went up 10-0, though, Levi Lewis and Company came through with three straight touchdown drives to finally get the lead for good.
3. A No. 1 receiving target
It’s been a topic of discussion throughout the season. The Cajuns are deep at receiver, but don’t really have a primary target. That changed in a big way in Thursday’s win with Peter LeBlanc catching nine passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. Most likely, it wasn’t totally by design, but the focus on LeBlanc really bailed out the Cajuns when Lewis hit the former Catholic High of New Iberia star for 14 yards on third-and-18 and then for 13 and a touchdown to finally break the ice with the Cajuns’ first score of the night.