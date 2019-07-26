The Acadiana Cane Cutters paid tribute to legendary UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux in an emotional ceremony Thursday at Fabacher Field.
Robichaux died July 3 after suffering a heart attack June 23. He was 57.
Before the game against the Victoria Generals, the Robichaux family gathered near home plate.
"Tonight is a special night," Cane Cutters owner Richard Chalmers said moments before the ceremony. "Coach Robe and I were friends, and we always had good visits. I'd go by his office and a 10-minute conversation would turn into an hour.
"He was a wise man who was just a great soul. It was a pleasure to visit with such a kind-hearted, big-hearted man. I'm older than him but he gave me a lot of words of wisdom."
Their discussions usually centered around a common theme.
"We talked about the kids of today," Chalmers said. "He would recite his 'Robeism' about how he wanted kids that would drink out of a water hose, not kids who were waiting for their mom to bring a Powerade to the dugout.
"He wanted a tough kid, one that's going to stand up and fight when it's time to fight."
The original UL Night sponsored by the Cane Cutters was rescheduled because of weather, so it took place Thursday, instead, with a much deeper meaning.
"We weren't really intending on asking the family to get involved just because everything was so new to them, and we wanted to give them a grieving period," Chalmers said.
"But Justin heard about it, called, and on behalf of the family offered to do anything he could to help. Obviously, he's learned that from his dad."
Justin Robichaux thanked the crowd for the outpouring of support and was followed by new UL coach Matt Deggs, who said, "Coach Robe had the biggest impact on a community that you'll ever see. He was a man of second chances that saved my life. I won't let coach Robe down."
Tremaine Spears and Alex Hannie, the two Cajuns on the Cane Cutters' roster, threw out the first pitch along with Deggs.
"Both UL players are wearing coach Robe's number 36 jersey tonight," Chalmers said. "They came and asked if they could do that. They're going to sign the jerseys and give them to coach Robe's sons."
Spears and Hannie each presented a bouquet of flowers to Colleen Robichaux and her daughter, Ashley. Between each half-inning, the PA announcer read a Robeism to the fans.
Regardless of how hectic Robichaux's schedule was, he would always make himself available to talk, Chalmers said.
"I went to him for advice," Chalmers said. "It was amazing how he made time. He was so caring and giving. UL's fanbase loves baseball, but they loved Robichaux. They loved what he was doing and what he stood for."