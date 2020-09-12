You are the owner of this article.
Iowa State UL sports front

UL takes down Iowa State! Own a piece of history, buy a poster to commemorate the big win

  • 1 min to read

Saturday is a day no UL Ragin' Cajun fan will soon forget.

Coach Billy Napier and his team traveled to Ames, Iowa, and soundly defeated Top-25 Iowa State before a national television audience. It was UL's first road win over a ranked team in school history. And it's only the second win vs. a ranked team in program history (the other came in 1996 at home against Texas A&M).

To help commemorate the big win, The Acadiana Advocate is selling poster reprints of its newspaper and sports front pages for $34 each. The posters are 12 inches-by-20 inches.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE THE "HISTORY MADE" SPORTS FRONT PAGE.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE THE "SHOCK AND AWE" A-SECTION FRONT PAGE.

If you have any questions email online@theadvocate.com.

