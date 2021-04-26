The good news is his UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team hadn’t yet lost its edge.
That certainly seemed like the case Sunday when the Cajuns rebounded from Saturday’s aggravating 4-3 loss in 10 innings in style with a 7-4 road win over Little Rock behind a 14-hit barrage.
“Hopefully, it can build a little downhill momentum and have a little bit of a snowball effect for us, especially heading into this time of the year,” said UL coach Matt Deggs, whose Cajuns will play ULM in a 6 p.m. midweek game Tuesday at Russo Park. “There are certain teams that raise their level of play as soon as school is over (in May) and it heats up. You’re playing for something every night.”
The bad news is that win snapped a six-game losing streak in league play that dropped UL (22-17) to third place in the Sun Belt West race at 8-7 – one game behind Little Rock (9-6) and UTA (7-5).
“I’ve got a good feeling about us moving forward,” Deggs said. “That was a gritty win for us for sure, losing six in a row in the league after winning six. Being able to stand back up and do something about it the next day after the way we lost that game it is certainly respectable.”
Deggs can remain confident coming out of such a bad stretch, because he’s been there before and seen how well it can turn out.
Take his 2017 Sam Houston State club, for example.
In this very late April weekend that year, his Bearkats got swept at Central Arkansas. Then after beating McNeese two of three at home, lost two of three at Southeastern and then got swept at Houston Baptist.
A few weeks later, Sam Houston beat Central Arkansas in the SLC tourney finals, then went on to knock off No. 5 Texas Tech in the Lubbock Regionals and into the Super Regionals, where it lost at Florida State.
“We found our footing, got hot at the right time and then played our best baseball of the year,” Deggs said of the 2017 season. “There’s a couple of two or three different chapters left in this book. You’ve got to maintain a positive outlook and continue to have very, very bold and high expectations. Like I told them yesterday, it’s only impossible until somebody does it.
“So keep your head down and just keep grinding.”
At times this season, the Cajuns have resembled a team that could pull off that kind of stretch drive, and at times they haven’t. The biggest obstacle has been consistency on defense.
The unearned runs continued to mount in Little Rock, losing to the Trojans on a walk-off, two-out, two-base throwing error in the 10th inning Saturday.
By this point, Deggs is over obsessing about the defensive issues. He’s going to start treating it like a basketball coach no longer harping on his team’s poor free throw shooting.
“I think that’s a great way to look at it,” Deggs said. “There’s not a team in the country that’s been worked harder defensively. Coach (Jake) Wells does a great job. He’s just a hard worker. He pushes these guys. They’re prepared every game.
“So you reach a point where you just let them play. It’s kind of like my short (golf) game. The more I get to the putting and chipping green, the worse I get. Sometimes you just have to show up and play … relax and play, because the ability is there. What we need is consistency.”
Tuesday’s home game against ULM (17-19, 5-10) kicks off an eight-game homestand. The expected pitching matchup is UL’s Austin Perrin (1-1, 2.40 ERA) against ULM right-hander Steve Owings (1-0, 9.35 ERA).
“Coming in here, they’re going to get a boost of energy,” Deggs said. “It’s a great atmosphere, great environment. We have a great fan base. Sometimes people raise their game through that and sometimes they melt. I don’t think ULM is a team that’s going to melt. They’re going to come in here ready to play and give us everything we want.”